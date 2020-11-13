Sun Valley isn’t the only local ski area prepping for a big winter (see Page 1). Rotarun Ski Area in Hailey is well underway, too, with snowmaking, grooming and—among this year’s improvements— a new rope tow to ferry skiers of all ages up the slope. Will Mayo (right), owner and engineer behind Towpro, was on-site Tuesday to install the portable lift just in time for this weekend’s forecast storms. The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation, which operates the hill and uses its pitch for south-valley programs, couldn’t be reached for comment on Rotarun’s planned opening day. For now, sit back and let the winter weather do its work.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Mountain lion attacks dog near Carey
- Twin Falls council shelves mask ordinance indefinitely
- BCSD Superintendent resigns effective immediately
- The Roundup: Monday, Nov. 9
- Hailey man sentenced in Montana opioid case
- Health officials overwhelmed by surging COVID-19 caseload
- The Roundup: Wednesday, Nov. 11
- The Roundup: Tuesday, Nov. 10
- Welcome To Sunrise, Skiers
- Forecasters share encouraging powder prediction
Images
Commented
- Blaine County at ‘critical’ COVID-19 risk (41)
- Investigation finds East Fork water diversion unauthorized (41)
- Express 2020 endorsements (39)
- Ketchum enacts new coronavirus health order (39)
- Hailey tightens rules on COVID-19 (37)
- What will it take, Gov. Little? (33)
- Blue line is intimidating (31)
- Stop calling Americans deeply divided (30)
- Twin Falls council shelves mask ordinance indefinitely (30)
- Ketchum: Hotel developer breached agreement (29)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Amid the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 in the Wood River Valley, one thing has …
On March 14, the South Central Public Health District announced the first confirme…
Blaine County’s gross domestic product surpassed its mid 2000s heights in 2017 and…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In