20-11-13 Rotarrun 5 W.jpg

Sun Valley isn’t the only local ski area prepping for a big winter (see Page 1). Rotarun Ski Area in Hailey is well underway, too, with snowmaking, grooming and—among this year’s improvements— a new rope tow to ferry skiers of all ages up the slope. Will Mayo (right), owner and engineer behind Towpro, was on-site Tuesday to install the portable lift just in time for this weekend’s forecast storms. The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation, which operates the hill and uses its pitch for south-valley programs, couldn’t be reached for comment on Rotarun’s planned opening day. For now, sit back and let the winter weather do its work.

20-11-13 Rotarrun 2 W.jpg
