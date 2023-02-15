Far and Away Adventures (copy)

A new bill could have big implications for outdoor outfitters, including rafting guides.

 File photo by Greg Foley

The owners of small outdoor-recreation businesses went before an Idaho Senate committee Monday to support legislation that would limit their legal liability when something goes awry on a trail ride, in whitewater rapids or on a hunting expedition.

The legislation, Senate Bill 1051, spells out that people who hire a licensed guide or outfitter can sue if they’re harmed by negligent, reckless or intentional conduct.

Current law says that, if a participant is harmed or injured “by the action of an outfitter or guide,” the participant can sue for “negligence or comparative negligence.”

