Longtime Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation cross-country leader and newly minted Director of Sport Development Rick Kapala was honored for his long service to youth with the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Russell Wilder Award. The honor recognizes outstanding effort by an individual or organization that focuses on the interests of American youth in skiing or snowboarding.
The award is the second oldest from U.S. Ski & Snowboard, dating back to 1955. The Park City-based organization Youth Sports Alliance was also recognized for its work in the field.
Kapala is stepping down this year from his long-held role as head of the SVSEF’s cross-country program. He was recognized for his work in developing Sun Valley into one of the premier cross-country clubs in America. In announcing the award, U.S. Ski & Snowboard said Kapala has long been acknowledged for not only providing youth with opportunities to grow into elite athletes, but also building an environment that focuses on being good citizens and good people, as well.
According to U.S Ski and Snowboard, Kapala was cited for this award due to his impact on thousands of young athletes and their families across the Wood River Valley. Kapala’s consistent development of character in young people and his ability to teach a lifelong respect for the outdoors goes far beyond sport and was paramount in the decision to grant him this award, the organization said.
Kapala’s work extended well beyond Sun Valley, according to U.S Ski and Snowboard. He has long been actively engaged in national programs, both at regular events and his participation in governance at a national level. His impact has been felt across the Wood River Valley and the entire nation.
The Youth Sports Alliance, based in Park City, Utah, was established as a part of the 2002 Olympic Winter Games to increase the number of young athletes participating in winter sport programs in the Park City area.
Each year, YSA engages 3,300 youth in its communities through after-school programs, need-based scholarships, and financial support in partnership with local winter sport clubs. The program is a diverse initiative that covers winter sports from skiing to riding to figure skating, hockey and luge.
In the 2021-22 season, 902 students participated in YSA ski and ride programs. Of those, 27% were granted scholarships by the association and 30% were minority students. The program covers 20 area schools in the Park City, South Summit and Wasatch school districts. ￼
