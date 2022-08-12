Longtime Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation cross-country leader and newly minted Director of Sport Development Rick Kapala was honored for his long service to youth with the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Russell Wilder Award. The honor recognizes outstanding effort by an individual or organization that focuses on the interests of American youth in skiing or snowboarding.

The award is the second oldest from U.S. Ski & Snowboard, dating back to 1955. The Park City-based organization Youth Sports Alliance was also recognized for its work in the field.

Kapala is stepping down this year from his long-held role as head of the SVSEF’s cross-country program. He was recognized for his work in developing Sun Valley into one of the premier cross-country clubs in America. In announcing the award, U.S. Ski & Snowboard said Kapala has long been acknowledged for not only providing youth with opportunities to grow into elite athletes, but also building an environment that focuses on being good citizens and good people, as well.

