Hundreds of volunteers are needed to manage the racers and the crowds at the U.S. Alpine Championships.

The U.S. Alpine National Championships are returning to Sun Valley for the third time in seven years.

Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation is seeking nearly 200 volunteers to support the event between March 31 and April 5 across a wide spectrum of positions.

“We are honored that our community has the opportunity to host another U.S. Alpine National Championships,” Wally Rothgeb, chairman of the organizing committee for the U.S. Alpine Championships said. “Volunteers are the heartbeat of a successfully run event, and we are grateful to everyone who can spare some time to lend a hand during event week.”

