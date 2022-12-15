NorAm Super G_Haley Cutler_3rd_IMG_0110.jpg

SVSEF’s Haley Cutler, right, finishes third in NorAm.

 Courtesy photo

Skiers of the SVSEF Alpine Team, along with SVSEF alumni and members of the U.S. Ski Team Development Team, raced amongst the best junior ski racers in North America this past week in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

SVSEF FIS racer Haley Cutler competed her way to the podium during last week’s North American races. A handful of Canadian and American World Cup and Olympic racers on the start list led to a stacked field. In the first Super G race, there was only 0.2 of a second between first place and sixth place. Four out of these six skiers currently compete on the world cup circuit and Cutler was right there in the mix, placing third overall in the second Super G and landing as the top-ranked American.

“It felt really good to be back racing a NorAm again!” Cutler said. “Downhill and Super G have always been so much fun for me, and I’m stoked. I’ve got myself in a place mentally and physically to race speed again. Crossing the finish line with the feeling of a fast run and knowing I nailed my inspection marks is always a confidence booster even before seeing times! I was stoked to have a third place podium in both the Downhill and the Super G race.”

Finnigan Donley

Finnigan Donley at the 2022 Western Region FIS Elite Series, Sun Valley.

