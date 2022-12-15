Skiers of the SVSEF Alpine Team, along with SVSEF alumni and members of the U.S. Ski Team Development Team, raced amongst the best junior ski racers in North America this past week in Copper Mountain, Colorado.
SVSEF FIS racer Haley Cutler competed her way to the podium during last week’s North American races. A handful of Canadian and American World Cup and Olympic racers on the start list led to a stacked field. In the first Super G race, there was only 0.2 of a second between first place and sixth place. Four out of these six skiers currently compete on the world cup circuit and Cutler was right there in the mix, placing third overall in the second Super G and landing as the top-ranked American.
“It felt really good to be back racing a NorAm again!” Cutler said. “Downhill and Super G have always been so much fun for me, and I’m stoked. I’ve got myself in a place mentally and physically to race speed again. Crossing the finish line with the feeling of a fast run and knowing I nailed my inspection marks is always a confidence booster even before seeing times! I was stoked to have a third place podium in both the Downhill and the Super G race.”
The North American Cup, also known as the NorAm circuit, is a race series that is designed as a steppingstone for young American and Canadian FIS racers who have ambitions to compete for the World Cup. The NorAm circuit is the top level of racing in North America. The top two overall athletes per event in the series are given protected World Cup starts in that discipline for the following season.
For the Junior Girls, Dasha Romanov, an SVSEF Alum and current member of the U.S. Ski Team’s Development Team, placed an impressive third and second place in the two NorAm Super-G races, respectively.
As for the and in the Junior Boys team, SVSEF FIS Team member, Finnigan Donley, finished third in the first of two Super-G races.
For several SVSEF athletes, it was their first experience racing at the NorAm level.
“My first NorAm experience was challenging but also very eye opening to the ski racing world,” Jessica Blackburn of the SVSEF Alpine Alum and Post-Grad athlete said. “It was a great opportunity to ski against some of the best skiers my age.”
“What a fun privilege to participate in my first NorAms. Although they did not go as I hoped and my skiing was not where I would have liked it to be, it was an eye-opening experience to race alongside the best girls my age and older. It is always a good time with the SVSEF crew!” Cameron Crus of the SVSEF Alpine FIS team said.
Three SVSEF athletes named to 2022-23 West Team
This spring, athletes were nominated to the West Team based on National Development Group criteria. The National Development Group is a pool of the best 15-20-year-old athletes in the country. Nominated athletes are recognized with an invitation to at least one National Development project during the preparation period, and they are the first athletes considered for invitations to NorAm team projects.
Following the summer prep period, evaluation of the athletes’ plans for this season, and passing the fitness assessment this fall, SVSEF FIS Team athletes, Finnigan Donley, Colin Hanna and Kai Subith have been named to the 2023 West Team.
“Being named to the West Team is a huge accomplishment for Finnigan, Colin, and Kai,” SVSEF FIS Team Head Coach Gladys Weidt said. “Competing at this level requires next-level commitment, focus, and drive to continue to perform in the sport, and we are incredibly proud of the work these young men continue to put in day after day in their quest to rise through the ranks and be the strongest ski racers they can be.”
Four SVSEF athletes named to 2023 IMD Alpine Junior Team
Every December, Intermountain Division selects six boys and four girls who were active IMD racers the previous season and will be active IMD U21 or U18 racers for the following season to become members of the IMD Junior Team. This past week, four members of the SVSEF Alpine FIS Team were amongst those named to the IMD Junior Team.
Paige DeHart, Finnigan Donley, Colin Hanna and Kai Subith earned spots on the team, and two SVSEF Alpine Alum, Ryder Sarchett and Dasha Romanov, were also named as honorary team members. Sarchett and Romanov are current members of the U.S. Ski Team’s Development Team.
“It’s a true testament to how our athletes are showing up, putting in the work, and bringing it all together on the hill,” SVSEF Alpine Program Director Will Brandenburg said. “For six athletes, or a third of the IMD Junior Team, to come out of our program at SVSEF is really exciting and I have the utmost respect for and belief in our coaches and athletes for their focus and dedication to continuously grow in the sport.” ￼
