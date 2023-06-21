Mountain biking Sun Valley Resort

Lift-accessed mountain biking is scheduled to start on Baldy on July 1.

 Courtesy photo by Gary Peterson for Ski Idaho

Sun Valley Resort will kick off the summer season on Bald Mountain on Friday, June 23.

On that day, the resort will start operations for lift-accessed hiking and access to the Roundhouse restaurant, which will be open seven days a week.

The resort will operate the Roundhouse Express gondola and the Christmas chairlift over the summer season.

