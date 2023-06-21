Sun Valley Resort will kick off the summer season on Bald Mountain on Friday, June 23.
On that day, the resort will start operations for lift-accessed hiking and access to the Roundhouse restaurant, which will be open seven days a week.
The resort will operate the Roundhouse Express gondola and the Christmas chairlift over the summer season.
Lift-accessed mountain biking is scheduled to start on July 1.
As work continues through the summer on chairlift and trail projects on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain, access to that area will be restricted.
The Bald Mountain Trail is open to Lily Mar Lane, which traverses the Frenchman’s area of the mountain.
“For your safety and that of others, please respect all closed signs,” the resort stated on its website.
The resort’s work on Baldy this summer includes replacing the Challenger detachable-quad chairlift and quad Greyhawk lift with a new six-person, high-speed Challenger chairlift that will allow riders to unload at the top of the Upper Greyhawk area or opt to continue to the Lookout summit of the mountain.
The resort is also reconstructing the Flying Squirrel chairlift—which was removed in summer 2014 after being damaged in a structure fire the previous winter—and cutting an extension of the Flying Squirrel ski run with snowmaking.
The new four-passenger Flying Squirrel lift will re-establish a lift connection between the Warm Springs and Frenchman’s areas of the ski mountain. It will start at the base of the Warm Springs side and ascend to a point above the top of the Picabo’s Street and Flying Squirrel runs and the Frenchman’s chairlift.
For details on activities on Baldy and lift tickets, go to sunvalley.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In