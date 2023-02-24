Sun Valley Resort has scheduled several special events in the coming weeks before ending the ski and snowboarding seasons on Bald and Dollar mountains.
The resort plans to conclude the season on Dollar Mountain on Sunday, March 26, and to end the season on Baldy with the closing of the River Run side on Sunday, April 16. The plans are dependent on snow and weather conditions, the resort stated in a news release.
Sun Valley will kick off the spring season on Saturday, March 4, with the Dollar Holler, a new rail jam competition and big-air exhibition at Dollar Mountain. Athletes 12 years old and up are invited to compete in the rail jam, Sun Valley stated. The big-air event will feature the Wood River Valley’s “best tricksters invited to the event to throw down for the crowd with expectations of loud cheers and big energy,” the resort stated.
The Dollar Holler will start at 2:30 p.m. at Dollar Mountain with live music by DJN8, followed by the Canadian DJ duo SkiiTour. The rail jam competition is scheduled for 3-4 p.m. and the big-air showcase—featuring only invited performers—from 4:30-5 p.m. SkiiTour will wrap up the event with a dance party.
Event spectators can park at the Sun Valley Pavilion parking lot and take a shuttle or take a Mountain Rides bus from Sun Valley Village or Ketchum.
Registration for the rail jam is required in advance and is open online at sunvalley.com. Competition categories include ages 12-17 boys, 12-17 girls, 18-plus men, 18-plus women, pro men and pro women. Prizes from event sponsors will be awarded to first, second and third place in each category.
Other events the resort has scheduled include:
- Après-ski live music at the Warm Springs and River Run base areas of Baldy throughout the coming weeks. For details and a schedule, check the resort’s calendar at sunvalley.com.
- Papoose Club KinderCup races on Sunday, March 5, at Dollar Mountain. The races are open to all children who have not raced in a sanctioned race previously.
- An International Women’s Week celebration March 8-12. The resort will host a week of special events “rooted in inclusivity and women in the outdoors,” it stated.
- The Dollar Days Pond Skim on Sunday, March 26, on closing day at Dollar Mountain. Costumes are encouraged for participants who plan to ski or snowboard across a makeshift pond at the base of the mountain.
- The 2023 U.S. Alpine National Championships on Baldy from April 2-5. Top downhill ski racers in the country will compete in slalom, giant slalom and super-G events. The competition on the Warm Springs side of the mountain will also feature live music and special events.
- The annual Baldy Bash on Saturday, April 8, a season-ending party at the base of the Warm Springs side. The event will feature free live music and a barbecue as the resort bids farewell to the Challenger and Greyhawk lifts, which are set to be removed for the installation of two new chairlifts on the Warm Springs side. The Warm Springs side will close for the season on Sunday, April 9, and the resort plans to begin its chairlift project on April 10. ￼
