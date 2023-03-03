Sun Valley Resort schedules events to honor International Women’s Day

Sun Valley Resort will recognize International Women’s Day with a series of events scheduled for Wednesday, March 8, through Sunday, March 12.
International Women’s Day—on March 8—is “a global observance celebrating the achievements of women and call to action for upholding inclusivity and creating a more equitable world for future generations,” the resort stated in a news release.
The scheduled events—designed to be in “support of girls and women of all ages in the Sun Valley community and in the outdoor recreation and ski industries”—have been planned in partnership with the nonprofit organizations SheJumps and Higher Ground.
The events start with “A Lap for the Ladies,” a group ski on March 8 for skiers of all ages and ability levels. Participants will meet at the top of Bald Mountain at 10 a.m. “to join in a rally cry led by Paralympian Muffy Davis and a group photo before skiing or riding down College,” the resort stated. For participants not interested in going all the way to the top, Higher Ground volunteers will lead a lower mountain group from the top of Lower River Run at 10:15 a.m. Costumes are encouraged.
The celebration will continue with “The Women of Sun Valley, A Ski History Challenge,” in which women will take a selfie while skiing or riding down runs named after impactful female athletes who have shaped the Sun Valley community. Participants will return completed history cards to River Run Plaza, where DJ Marlene will play music from 1-3 p.m.
Completed challenge cards will be entered to win prizes in a live drawing at 2 p.m. Participants will also receive a 20% discount coupon for the day at the resort’s Brass Ranch and Pete Lane’s Mountain Sports stores. Brass Ranch and Pete Lane’s will also host Shop for a Cause, with a portion of the proceeds from purchases made on March 8 donated to support Higher Ground and SheJumps. Ski History Challenge cards will be available for guests to complete throughout the month of March and can be picked up and dropped off at either River Run or Warm Springs ticket window.
On Thursday, March 9, the Sun Valley Opera House will host a women’s film night featuring six short films highlighting extraordinary women athletes in the outdoors. The ticket price is a $10 donation that will support She Jumps and Higher Ground and includes a chance to win raffle prizes from event sponsors. The family-friendly movie lineup includes “Approach 2,” “Nexus,” “Stepping Out,” “Sonadora,” “The Avalanche Hunter,” and “First Time Adventure.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the first film starting at 6 p.m.
On Friday, March 10, women’s apparel manufacturer Wild Rye will host a Community Ski Night from 6-9 p.m. at Rotarun Ski Area near Hailey.
SheJumps—which holds events for women and girls to participate in outdoor activities—will host its Wild Skills Junior Ski Patrol day camp at Sun Valley Resort on Saturday, March 11, at Bald Mountain. Girls will learn mountain safety and first aid while working alongside women of the ski patrol community. The event is sold out.
On Sunday, March 12, Higher Ground—which conducts recreational therapy programs—will host the Muffy Davis Cup, an adaptive ski training experience designed to simulate what it is like to ski as someone with a disability. The fundraiser event at Dollar Mountain will be followed by a friendly race. The event starts with a training session for participants from 10 a.m. to noon, breaks for lunch and will then continue with races from 2-4 p.m. Awards will start at 4 p.m.
Festivities will conclude March 12 with a Sunset Skin up Bald Mountain from 5-8 p.m. A $10 donation to SheJumps is suggested. Required equipment includes skins, skis or split boards with adjustable bindings, appropriate boots, a safety light and headlamp. No instruction will be provided.
For more information on how to participate, go the events calendar at sunvalley.com. ￼
