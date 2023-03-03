Sun Valley Resort schedules events to honor International Women’s Day

Sun Valley and other area organizations have a full schedule planned around International Women’s Day.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Sun Valley Resort will recognize International Women’s Day with a series of events scheduled for Wednesday, March 8, through Sunday, March 12.

International Women’s Day—on March 8—is “a global observance celebrating the achievements of women and call to action for upholding inclusivity and creating a more equitable world for future generations,” the resort stated in a news release.

The scheduled events—designed to be in “support of girls and women of all ages in the Sun Valley community and in the outdoor recreation and ski industries”—have been planned in partnership with the nonprofit organizations SheJumps and Higher Ground.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments