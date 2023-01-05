19-12-27 Sun Valley Ice Show 7 WF.jpg (copy)

From left, local skaters Hanna Bailey, Mattelyn Embree and Bridgette Silva skated before a full house on the outdoor ice rink during Sun Valley’s Christmas Eve ice show in 2019.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Sun Valley Resort has reopened its outdoor ice rink adjacent to the Sun Valley Lodge.

The rink will remain open for the winter season, dependent on temperatures, the resort stated.

The resort closed both its outdoor and indoor ice rinks in Sun Valley Village in late summer to allow for the replacement of the aging mechanical cooling system that makes and maintains the ice on the two surfaces.

