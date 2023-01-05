Sun Valley Resort has reopened its outdoor ice rink adjacent to the Sun Valley Lodge.
The rink will remain open for the winter season, dependent on temperatures, the resort stated.
The resort closed both its outdoor and indoor ice rinks in Sun Valley Village in late summer to allow for the replacement of the aging mechanical cooling system that makes and maintains the ice on the two surfaces.
The project required “a significant investment,” the resort stated when the facility was closed. It is expected to be finished by the summer.
The Sun Valley outdoor ice rink has been a prominent feature at the resort since 1937. It started as a smaller oval that was expanded in 1955.
The indoor rink was built in 1974-75, financed by philanthropist and hockey enthusiast George Gund III. It became the home of the Sun Valley Suns hockey team, hosting practices and home games for decades.
The outdoor rink is open to the public. For details and prices, go to sunvalley.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In