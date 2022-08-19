The proposed Flying Squirrel replacement lift—called “Lift A” in the resort’s plans—would re-establish a lift connection between the Warm Springs and Frenchman’s areas of the ski mountain.

This story was updated after press time Thursday with additional information on the public-comment process.

Sun Valley Resort’s proposed chairlift and trail improvement projects on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain have received mostly positive feedback from the public since the plans were announced Aug. 1, Sawtooth National Forest and resort representatives said at an open house Tuesday.

The Forest Service—in partnership with the resort—released more detailed maps for the projects and an estimated timeline for construction at The Community Library in Ketchum Tuesday evening.

The multi-step “Warm Springs Enhancement Project” would remove the Challenger detachable-quad chairlift and nearby quad Greyhawk lift and install in their place a single six-person, high-speed Challenger chairlift giving riders the option to either unload mid-way at the top of the Upper Greyhawk or continue to Baldy’s Lookout summit.

The proposed design would put both Warm Springs lifts on the Bald Mountain side of Warm Springs Creek.

Flying Squirrel

Sun Valley Co.’s proposed Flying Squirrel terrain expansion would require approximately 7.5 acres of grading and tree clearing. Snowmaking coverage would span the entire area of the new, intermediate ski terrain.

