With snow accumulating on Bald Mountain and cold temperatures allowing for snowmaking, Sun Valley Resort has closed access to the ski slopes to promote safety as mountain crews do their work.
Each fall, the resort issues reminders to Wood River Valley recreationists and guests that limitations are being enacted to keep uphill travelers and others safe, as the resort’s mountain staff works to prepare the slopes for the upcoming winter season.
Sun Valley’s snowmaking and grooming teams are busy with slope construction, snowmaking and other work, the resort stated. The work involves heavy equipment and machinery.
Typically, the resort enacts its pre-season closure on Nov. 1.
“But we’ve been blessed with cooler temps and snow earlier, so we are taking advantage of it,” resort spokeswoman Jenna Vagias said. “We ask the community to respect this, to keep them and our mountain operations team safe.”
Closure signs have been posted at the River Run and Warm Springs base areas.
Sun Valley Resort operates the ski area on Bald Mountain through a use permit from the U.S. Forest Service. The Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management own the ski area’s land. The resort’s uphill-travel policy and other rules are approved by the Forest Service.
The 2022-23 winter season on Baldy is scheduled to begin on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Once the season starts, other elements of the resort’s uphill-travel policy go into effect. The Idaho Mountain Express will report on those rules at a later date. ￼
