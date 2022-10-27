19-11-20 baldy uphilling 2.jpg

A pair of skiers climb up from the base of Bald Mountain after a pre-season dusting of snow in 2019.

 Express file photo

With snow accumulating on Bald Mountain and cold temperatures allowing for snowmaking, Sun Valley Resort has closed access to the ski slopes to promote safety as mountain crews do their work.

Each fall, the resort issues reminders to Wood River Valley recreationists and guests that limitations are being enacted to keep uphill travelers and others safe, as the resort’s mountain staff works to prepare the slopes for the upcoming winter season.

Sun Valley’s snowmaking and grooming teams are busy with slope construction, snowmaking and other work, the resort stated. The work involves heavy equipment and machinery.

