As the 2020-21 ski season enters the spring skiing phase, Sun Valley Resort has kicked off sales of passes for the 2021-22 winter season, with early-purchase discounts and enhanced benefits.
On Monday, the resort commenced sales of a variety of mountain passes for different age groups and levels of service. The discounted offerings include:
• The Challenger Pass, a season pass that includes unlimited and unrestricted season-long skiing and riding at both Bald and Dollar mountains. Buyers will receive the added benefit of free spring skiing this season, if the pass is paid in full during an initial pricing period. The start date for spring skiing is typically around March 15, Sun Valley Resort stated. There are three Challenger Pass options for different age ranges: the Challenger Season Pass for ages 30-plus ($1,859); the Young Adult Challenger Season Pass for ages 13 to 29 ($1,099); and the Child Challenger Season Pass for ages 5 to 12 ($609).
• The Sun & Snow Pass, which offers three days of skiing at each of two ski resorts—Sun Valley and sister resort Snowbasin—with no blackout dates or restrictions. Buyers will also receive the benefit of 50% off lift-ticket pricing in the 2021-22 early season before using the six days of skiing during peak season. The adult Sun & Snow Pass currently costs $399.
• The College Pass for ages 18-29 ($409); the Early/Late Pass, with lift access in the early season and late season ($409); and Dollar Mountain passes ($749 adult, $299 child).
The resort is also continuing its complimentary Season Pass Protection Program for the 2021-22 season. The program covers all Challenger, College, Freedom Found, 15-Day Plus, Sun & Snow and Dollar Mountain pass holders if their season is cut short due to personal events, injury, military service, pregnancy or stay-at-home orders issued by the county, state or federal government.
For details on all passes or to purchase a pass, go to www.sunvalley.com or visit the resort’s Recreation Office in Sun Valley Village. The website has a new pass comparison chart that provides a summary of all Sun Valley season passes.
