Sun Valley Resort will commence its summer lift and dining service on Bald Mountain on Saturday, June 25.
The resort will kick off its summer season that day when it starts running the Roundhouse Gondola and the Christmas chairlift, providing access to Baldy for hiking, dining at the Roundhouse restaurant and sightseeing. Access to downhill mountain biking will begin on Friday, July 1. Visitors will have access to 12 hiking and biking trails that total more than 38 miles, including the longest purpose-built downhill mountain biking trail in the U.S., which drops more than 3,300 feet.
Access to the trails on Baldy is free. Visitors who want to catch a ride to the top of the mountain can purchase lift tickets online or at the River Run ticket office starting at $26. Lifts will run seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the resort stated in a news release, with alternative hours on select Wednesdays in July and August.
Beginning on June 25, the Roundhouse—perched on Baldy at 7,700 feet—will serve lunch Thursdays through Mondays. Visitors can hike up the mountain or ride the gondola for service from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The resort will host a Bald Mountain Summer Kick Off Party at the River Run base area on Saturday, July 2. The event will include free outdoor yoga, live music, lawn games, an outdoor barbecue and bar, free bike inspections at Pete Lane’s sports store and raffle prizes, including a custom New Belgium bicycle.
Sun Valley will also host a new River Run Summer Series this summer, a “casual opportunity to gather with friends and family for an evening outdoors” scheduled for five consecutive Wednesdays beginning July 20. People can gather from 4-7 p.m. at the River Run base of Bald Mountain to enjoy live music, lawn games, food and beverages. Lift service will be extended for the series, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from lift ticket sales will benefit a different local nonprofit organization each week.
The resort will offer outdoor yoga classes at least four days a week in July and August, many of which are free. Complimentary yoga classes sponsored by Brass Ranch will be offered at River Run most Saturdays and Tuesdays at 9 a.m. beginning on June 21, the resort stated. Additionally, the Spa at Sun Valley will offer free yoga on the Sun Valley Pavilion lawn at 10 a.m. on five Wednesdays this summer: July 13, Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24. Participants of all ages and skill levels can attend. They should bring their own mat, water, sunscreen and sunglasses.
Yoga on the Mountain will be held atop Bald Mountain on Sundays at 10 a.m. starting on July 10 and running through Aug. 28. The $60 cost includes instruction and a lift ticket to the top of Baldy.
The resort will host its popular Sun Valley On Ice events six evenings this summer at the outdoor ice rink, with some of the best figure skaters in the world headlining the performances. The 2022 season is scheduled to kick off with Mariah Bell on July 1, followed by Nathan Chen on July 16 and Alysa Lui on Sept. 2. The pair of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier will be featured on Aug. 6, and two additional shows will be offered on July 23 and Aug. 27.
“There’s something simply magical about watching the world’s best skaters performing live, under a blanket of stars that you can’t find anywhere else,” said Scott Irvine, producer of Sun Valley On Ice. ￼
