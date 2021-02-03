Today, the Sun Valley Resort opened its Sunrise expansion, a vast, new section of expert terrain on the southern side of Bald Mountain.
The long-awaited unveiling came after a late-January weather system dropped 51 inches of snow on Baldy in the last seven days, providing enough snowpack to allow skiing and snowboarding in the area.
The Sunrise expansion adds more than 380 acres of new terrain—featuring chutes, glades and bowls—southeast of the popular Seattle Ridge section of Baldy, above the Cold Springs gulch. The expansion—which boosts Baldy’s skiable terrain to almost 2,500 acres—offers access to the formerly out-of-bounds Turkey Bowl area, now called Sunrise Bowl. The area is accessed by the high-speed quad Seattle Ridge chairlift.
“Sun Valley Resort has been working on the Sunrise construction expansion for over three years, and we are elated to open up the fruits of our labor to our community, pass holders and guests,” said Tim Silva, president and general manager of Sun Valley Resort.
To help serve the area, the resort has installed a new Doppelmayr high-speed quad chairlift named Broadway, which has replaced the oldest operating lift on Bald Mountain, the Cold Springs two-person chair. The lift ascends 1,582 feet from a point at the bottom of an extension of the Lower Broadway run up to the Roundhouse restaurant, where skiers and riders can access the Christmas chairlift and runs on the River Run side of the ski mountain. The resort has installed 25 new snowmaking guns on the extended section of Lower Broadway, an easy-rated cruising run.
Silva thanked the owners of the resort, the Holding family, for backing for the project.
“Between the hardworking snow safety and operations teams at the resort and at Doppelmayr, this endeavor was truly a team effort and showcases the ongoing investment by the Holding family, and the dedication to innovation by our entire management team,” he said. “This expansion is a huge step for the resort, offering an entirely new experience for our highly skilled skiers and riders to enjoy.”
Sun Valley chose the name Sunrise for the expansion area because it is the first location on Bald Mountain to be hit by the sun on the winter solstice, the birthday of the ski resort 85 years ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In