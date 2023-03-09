Sun Valley Resort has opened season-pass sales for the 2023-24 winter season.
The resort also announced today, Thursday, that it has renewed pass partnerships with Ikon Pass and the Mountain Collective for the 2023-24 season.
The partnerships will give Sun Valley Resort pass holders additional benefits and give Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective pass holders access to the resort’s ski mountains, with restrictions depending on the type of pass purchased.
Pete Sonntag, general manager and vice president of Sun Valley Resort, said the resort is “making a massive investment in the skier and rider experience” this summer with a project to build new lifts, new terrain and additional snowmaking on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain.
“Our guests will be blown away by the change,” he said.
The plans include installing two new lifts—a replacement of the Challenger chairlift and construction of the new Flying Squirrel chairlift—and extending the Flying Squirrel trail with new snowmaking.
The Ikon Pass is affiliated with 50-plus resort destinations that span five continents, 10 countries, 15 states and four Canadian provinces. The Mountain Collective offers two days at each of its 20-plus destinations and 50% off all additional days, with no blackout dates.
Sun Valley and partner pass offerings include:
- Sun Valley Challenger Platinum: Unlimited skiing and riding at Sun Valley’s Bald and Dollar mountains, as well as unlimited skiing at Snowbasin Resort in Utah. It comes with an Ikon Base Pass (2023-24 winter access only) and offers 50% off single-day lift tickets at all Mountain Collective resorts. Purchasers who pay in full this spring receive unlimited access to Sun Valley for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. An adult Challenger Platinum pass costs $2,419.
- Sun Valley Challenger: Unlimited skiing and riding at Sun Valley’s Bald and Dollar mountains, with unlimited skiing at Snowbasin Resort. It includes 50% off day window tickets at all Mountain Collective partner resorts. Purchasers who pay in full this spring receive unlimited access to Sun Valley for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. An adult Challenger pass costs $1,999.
- Ikon Pass: Ikon Pass holders will receive seven days of unrestricted access at both Sun Valley and Snowbasin, plus 10 Friends & Family discounts of 25% off day window tickets.
- Ikon Base Plus Pass: Ikon Base Plus Pass holders will receive five days with holiday restricted access at Sun Valley and Snowbasin, plus eight Friends & Family discounts of 25% off day window tickets.
- Ikon Base Pass: Ikon Base Pass holders will not receive access to Sun Valley.
- Mountain Collective: Mountain Collective pass holders will receive two days of unrestricted access at Sun Valley and an additional 50% off day window tickets for pass holders after using their two days.
For more information and to purchase passes, go to sunvalley.com.
