Sun Valley's top-tier Challenger Platinum ticket includes full access to Baldy and Dollar, plus an Ikon Base Pass and 50% off tickets at Mountain Collective resorts. The early-bird price is $2,419, Sun Valley announced Thursday. 

Sun Valley Resort has opened season-pass sales for the 2023-24 winter season.

The resort also announced today, Thursday, that it has renewed pass partnerships with Ikon Pass and the Mountain Collective for the 2023-24 season.

The partnerships will give Sun Valley Resort pass holders additional benefits and give Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective pass holders access to the resort’s ski mountains, with restrictions depending on the type of pass purchased.

