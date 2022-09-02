Sun Valley Resort is offering discounted prices on 2022-23 winter season passes through Monday, Sept. 5.

"In less than 100 days, Sun Valley Resort will open for its 87th ski season and we couldn't be more excited around here," the resort said in a written statement this week. "There are [a few] more days for skiers and riders to purchase their season pass at a discounted rate, with pass prices increasing on Tuesday, Sept. 6."

Sun Valley has partnerships with the Ikon and Mountain Collective passes this year, giving skiers and boarders a variety of options for making turns at Sun Valley and other mountain resorts.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments