Sun Valley Resort is offering discounted prices on 2022-23 winter season passes through Monday, Sept. 5.
"In less than 100 days, Sun Valley Resort will open for its 87th ski season and we couldn't be more excited around here," the resort said in a written statement this week. "There are [a few] more days for skiers and riders to purchase their season pass at a discounted rate, with pass prices increasing on Tuesday, Sept. 6."
Sun Valley has partnerships with the Ikon and Mountain Collective passes this year, giving skiers and boarders a variety of options for making turns at Sun Valley and other mountain resorts.
Sun Valley's Challenger season pass offers unlimited skiing and riding at Sun Valley and its Utah sister resort, Snowbasin, with no blackout dates. It also provides four discounted lift tickets for friends and family, plus benefits of the Mountain Collective pass. An adult Challenger pass currently costs $2,499.
The Challenger Platinum pass adds the benefits of an Ikon pass for $2,799.
Other passes on sale include the 15-Day Plus pass, which provides 15 days of Sun Valley access and discounted tickets for additional days, and a Dollar Mountain-only option.
For more information on all Sun Valley mountain passes, go to sunvalley.com.
