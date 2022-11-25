21-02-10 Baldy Roundhouse new ski lift moon 2 Roland.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

In the competitive realm of mountain-resort passes, Sun Valley Co. is switching teams.

Sun Valley Resort and its sister resort in Utah, Snowbasin, have entered two new pass partnerships, with the 50-resort Ikon Pass and the Mountain Collective, a previous partner, the resort announced in March.

By joining Ikon, Sun Valley is aligning with the Colorado-based Alterra Mountain Co., linked to Aspen-Snowmass. It will end its partnership with the Epic Pass, linked to Vail Resorts.

Sun Valley will join Alterra’s IKON Pass this season.

