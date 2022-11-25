In the competitive realm of mountain-resort passes, Sun Valley Co. is switching teams.
Sun Valley Resort and its sister resort in Utah, Snowbasin, have entered two new pass partnerships, with the 50-resort Ikon Pass and the Mountain Collective, a previous partner, the resort announced in March.
By joining Ikon, Sun Valley is aligning with the Colorado-based Alterra Mountain Co., linked to Aspen-Snowmass. It will end its partnership with the Epic Pass, linked to Vail Resorts.
Sun Valley and Snowbasin will be partners with the Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective starting with the 2022-23 winter season.
The 50 destinations that can be accessed with the Ikon Pass span five continents, 10 countries, 15 states and four Canadian provinces. They include the Aspen-Snowmass ski areas; Steamboat, Winter Park and Copper Mountain in Colorado; Deer Valley, Alta and Snowbird in Utah; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Mammoth Mountain in California; and Mount Bachelor in Oregon. It is also linked to Killington and Sugarbush in Vermont; Zermatt-Matterhorn, Switzerland; Kitzbuhel, Austria; and Chamonix, France.
The Mountain Collective offers access to several of the same resorts, as well as others that include Grand Targhee, Wyoming, and Lake Louise, Canada.
“We are excited to start a new partnership program for the 2022-23 season,” said Bruce Fery, CEO of Grand America Hotels & Resorts, parent company of Sun Valley and Snowbasin. “As we continue our legacy as two premier, independently owned and operated U.S. ski resorts, we look forward to welcoming Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective pass holders and providing the legendary experience for which Sun Valley and Snowbasin are known.”
Different Ikon Pass options are available for sale now, at ikonpass.com. A full Ikon Pass currently costs $1,229.
Sun Valley 2022-23 season passes are on sale at sunvalley.com, with some passes offering a variety of benefits through the Ikon or Mountain Collective partnerships.
Benefits for various pass holders starting with the 2022-23 season include:
- Sun Valley’s new Challenger Platinum and Snowbasin Premier Platinum pass holders will receive an Ikon Base Pass—with access to 44 destinations with some blackout dates—in addition to all access and benefits of the Challenger and Premier passes. As of Nov. 19, a 2022-23 Challenger Platinum pass costs $3,059.
- Sun Valley Challenger and Snowbasin Premier pass holders will receive 50% off day window tickets at all Mountain Collective partner resorts, in addition to its primary access and benefits.
- Ikon Pass holders will receive seven days of unrestricted access at both Sun Valley and Snowbasin and 10 Friends & Family discounts of 25% off day window tickets at both resorts.
- Ikon Base Plus Pass holders will receive five days—with holiday-restricted access—at both Sun Valley and Snowbasin, and eight Friends & Family discounts of 25% off day window tickets at both resorts.
- Ikon Base Pass holders will not gain access to Sun Valley or Snowbasin.
- The Mountain Collective offers two days at each of the collective’s destinations, for a total of 44 days of access, and 50% off all additional days without any blackout dates. Mountain Collective pass holders will receive two days of unrestricted access at both Sun Valley and Snowbasin, plus an additional 50% off day window tickets after using their two days.
“We are thrilled to add these iconic and storied destinations, Sun Valley and Snowbasin, to the Ikon Pass community and expand pass holder options in Utah and the Pacific and Northwest,” said Erik Forsell, chief marketing officer of Alterra Mountain Co.
Sun Valley Resort and Snowbasin remain independently owned and operated, Sun Valley Co. stated Thursday. The family of the late Earl Holding—who developed Sinclair Oil Corp.—owns Grand America Hotels & Resorts. Holding, who died in 2013, purchased Sun Valley in 1977 and Snowbasin in 1984.
Both resorts are ranked in the top 20 of SKI magazine’s reader survey, with Sun Valley ranked No. 1 for three years in a row and Snowbasin ranked No. 14 in 2022.
Sun Valley and Snowbasin joined Vail Resorts’ multi-area Epic Pass in 2019, with the partnership launching in the 2019-20 winter season. This season, the Epic Pass was affiliated with Vail, Breckenridge, Keystone and Beaver Creek in Colorado; Park City, Utah; Heavenly, California; Whistler Blackcomb, Canada; and other resorts. ￼
Isn't this article a little late, or a repeat?
Another example of how the IME has become not just an advertising outlet, but also an advertorial outlet for Sun Valley Co. This is not journalism. It is a repeat of previously published material. It isn’t timely—most locals have already purchased their passes. There are no sources in the article other than SVC and Alterra—not exactly “balance.” Just another example of the IME’s long slow slide from a newspaper to an advertorial outlet.
