21-07-02 gondola opening 1.jpg
Express photo by Willy Cook

Doug and Stacy Layman from Oneonta, N.Y. took advantage of Sun Valley Resort’s summer operations on Thursday, July 1. The resort reopened its lifts on Bald Mountain last weekend, with the Roundhouse Gondola and Christmas chairlift offering lift-served hiking and biking. The gondola and chairlift will run Thursdays through Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with lift tickets available at sunvalley.com for a discounted price. Tickets can also be purchased at the River Run ticket office from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. The Roundhouse restaurant will operate for lunch Thursdays through Mondays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available. The Roundhouse is not taking reservations this summer. Free yoga at River Run will be offered every Tuesday and Saturday at 9 a.m. through Sept. 11. Due to a federal mandate, guests recreating on Bald Mountain must wear masks when unable to physically distance themselves from others.

Load comments