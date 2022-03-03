In the competitive realm of mountain-resort passes, Sun Valley Co. is switching teams.
Sun Valley Resort and its sister resort in Utah, Snowbasin, have entered two new pass partnerships, with the 50-resort Ikon Pass and the Mountain Collective, a previous partner, the resort announced today.
By joining Ikon, Sun Valley is aligning with the Colorado-based Alterra Mountain Co. linked to Aspen-Snowmass and will end its partnership with the Epic Pass, linked to Vail Resorts and its partners.
Sun Valley and Snowbasin will be partners with the Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective starting with the 2022-23 season. Epic Pass holders will continue to have access to Sun Valley and Snowbasin for the remainder of the 2021-22 season but not for the next winter season, Sun Valley Resort stated.
The 50 destinations that can be accessed with the Ikon Pass span five continents, 10 countries, 15 states and four Canadian provinces. They include the Aspen-Snowmass ski areas; Steamboat, Winter Park and Copper Mountain in Colorado; Deer Valley, Alta and Snowbird in Utah; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Mammoth Mountain in California; and Mount Bachelor in Oregon. It is also linked to Killington and Sugarbush in Vermont; Zermatt-Matterhorn, Switzerland; Kitzbuhel, Austria; and Chamonix, France.
The Mountain Collective offers access to several of the same resorts, as well as others that include Grand Targhee, Wyoming, and Lake Louise, Canada.
“We are excited to start a new partnership program for the 2022-23 season,” said Bruce Fery, CEO of Grand America Hotels & Resorts, parent company of Sun Valley and Snowbasin. “As we continue our legacy as two premier independently owned and operated U.S. ski resorts, we look forward to welcoming Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective pass holders and providing the legendary experience for which Sun Valley and Snowbasin are known.”
Different Ikon Pass options go on sale on March 10, at ikonpass.com.
Sun Valley 2022-23 season passes are on sale at sunvalley.com, with some passes offering a variety of benefits through the Ikon or Mountain Collective partnerships.
For more on this story, see the Friday, March 4, edition of the Idaho Mountain Express. ￼
Purchased an Epic Pass in September. Never got after nearly a dozen attempts calling the Epic’s epic support team. Got the, “Talk to the hand.” from them. Would not let me reach out locally. Had the right address. Said they’d supply tracking #. Never did supply. Said sent four times. Out eight hundred bucks. Too little too late. Glad we’re moving on.
Should note that SVC is offering the Ikon Base Pass for $300 extra, but that does not include some Ikon resorts such as Alta or Aspen, and that there is apparently no upgrade route.
