Sun Valley Resort wrapped up its 2020-21 winter season on Sunday, with colorfully clad skiers and snowboarders hitting the slopes of Bald Mountain one last time under a mix of clouds and sun.
The resort on Monday referred to 2020-21 as a “banner season” but indicated that it was not releasing skier counts for the season.
“We are so thankful to our employees, guests and the wider community for cooperating and observing the COVID-19 protocols, and helping to create a safe and fun environment on the mountains and in the resort,” said Tim Silva, president and general manager for Sun Valley Resort, in a news release. “As the winter season closes, we look forward to enjoying the summer months here in the mountains.”
Season passes for the 2021-22 winter season are now on sale with “early bird” prices that will increase over the summer. Passes can be purchased at sunvalley.com/mountain-passes.
The resort had several highlights during the season. It started operations of a new high-speed quad chairlift on Bald Mountain in December and opened an area of new skiing and snowboarding terrain—called Sunrise—in February. In October, SKI magazine designated Sun Valley as the No. 1 ski resort in the West for 2021.
The new Broadway lift starts in the Cold Springs gully of Bald Mountain—at the end of an extension of the Lower Broadway run—and ascends 1,582 feet to the Roundhouse restaurant. It serves skiers and snowboarders in the Seattle Ridge and Cold Springs areas of Baldy, as well as the Sunrise expansion. The Sunrise area was opened after a late-January weather system dropped more than 50 inches of snow on Baldy in a seven-day period. The expansion added more than 380 acres of new terrain—featuring chutes, glades and bowls—south of Seattle Ridge.
The season started amid difficult times for the ski industry, with resorts—including Sun Valley—being forced to shut down early last winter because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This season, resorts implemented special COVID-19 mitigation measures.
Summer operations will start in June, the resort stated. Summer events include the return of Sun Valley on Ice skating shows—which are scheduled to start July 3—and the return of the Sun Valley Music Festival, with live symphony performances at the resort. Mountain biking, hiking and yoga on Bald Mountain are scheduled to start in late June or early July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Banner season indeed, but if they release the skier count numbers, they’ll prove how great the Epic pass is for SV Co’s bottom line. Unfortunately, it will also confirm how overcrowded the mountain was all year.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In