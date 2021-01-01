For the city of Sun Valley and Sun Valley Resort, 2020 brought some glimpses of the future.
While the city reviewed plans for new development, the resort brought some of its plans to fruition, most notably a new high-speed quad chairlift on Bald Mountain that will serve an area of new skiing and snowboarding terrain called Sunrise. The unveiling of the project came against the backdrop of a notable accolade for Sun Valley, the designation by SKI magazine as the No. 1 ski resort in the West.
Here’s a look at some of Sun Valley’s 2020 highlights:
Resort ranked No. 1 in survey
In October, Sun Valley was named the top ski resort in the West for 2021 in SKI magazine’s annual Reader Resort Survey, which asked readers to rate North America’s ski resorts based on categories that include snow conditions, nightlife, dining, service, grooming and terrain. The Colorado-based magazine separates its ranking of resorts in the East and West.
It was the first time Sun Valley earned the No. 1 ranking in the SKI magazine Resort Guide, after earning numerous top-10 rankings over the last two decades, including No. 2 honors last year, as in 2017 and in 2015.
The positive news came amid difficult times in the ski industry, after resorts—including Sun Valley—shut down early last winter because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This season, resorts are implementing special COVID-19 mitigation measures.
The survey for the 2021 Resort Guide was conducted in 2020. According to results in specific categories, Sun Valley earned high grades for experiences both on and off its two ski mountains. It was ranked No. 1 in the categories of Lifts and Down-Day Activities, and ranked in the top five in the categories of Grooming, Dining, Lodging, On-Mountain Food, Service, Accessibility, Local Flavor, Charm and Overall Satisfaction.
Resort unveils Broadway lift, Sunrise coming
Sun Valley Resort unveiled its new Broadway chairlift on Bald Mountain in early December with a ribbon-cutting event at the lift’s base in the Cold Springs gully of the ski area.
The event was the first step in Sun Valley’s debut of a long-awaited expansion into a section of Baldy it has named Sunrise. The Doppelmayr high-speed quad chairlift—located at the end of an extension of the Lower Broadway run—was officially opened to skiers and snowboarders on Dec. 12.
The resort installed the new lift to serve the expansion area southeast of Seattle Ridge and to bring skiers out of the Seattle Ridge area. The lift has replaced the oldest operating chairlift on Bald Mountain, the Cold Springs two-person chair. It ascends 1,582 feet from a point at the bottom of the extension of Lower Broadway up to the Roundhouse restaurant, where skiers and riders can access the rest of the ski mountain.
The resort has not yet announced plans to open the 380 acres of new expert terrain in the Sunrise area. Officials have stated that Sun Valley will open the area when conditions allow.
Resort proposes rezone near Dollar
Sun Valley Planning and Zoning Commission members gave initial approval in December to a proposed rezone of about 75 acres of open land on a high-profile hillside immediately east of Carol’s Dollar Mountain Lodge. The panel voted unanimously to recommend that the City Council approve the application from Sun Valley Resort, which owns the land.
The site—called Prospector Hill—ranges south and east from Sun Valley City Hall across a slope that climbs along Elkhorn Road toward the Skyline Drive neighborhood. The sagebrush-covered property faces Dollar Mountain and Bald Mountain. The site includes Carol’s Dollar Mountain Lodge—across Elkhorn Road to the west—which is on land already zoned for commercial use.
The application calls for changing the existing Open Recreation zoning of the land to a mix of zoning designations that could allow for some residential and service-oriented development. The proposed rezone is not attached to any plans to develop any of the site. Future development plans would go through the city’s established approval processes.
The City Council will consider the application in 2021.
Housing planned for ‘Sunshine’ property
Sun Valley Planning and Zoning Commission members approved in December a subdivision plan and 25-unit first phase of a townhouse development on the high-profile “Sunshine parcel” in the Elkhorn Village area. The site is adjacent to the Indian Springs and Sunburst condominium complexes.
The P&Z granted approval to Texas-based Timberline Real Estate Partners for a preliminary plat to build 49 units in three phases on the vacant 4.62-acre site, as well as design-review approval to proceed with the first phase of development. The preliminary plat—which includes detailed plans of the subdivision and development of the site—must also be approved by the City Council.
The project is called Sunshine Townhomes.
The planned first phase calls for developing 19 two-bedroom units, five three-bedroom units and one four-bedroom unit—as well as utilities, infrastructure, landscaping and internal roads—in six buildings on the southern side of the site. The second phase includes plans for 11 units and the third phase includes 13 units, all on the northern side of the site.
