An early-season storm that brought more than a foot of snow to parts of the Sun Valley area Wednesday and Thursday has bolstered a strong start to Sun Valley Resort’s 87th winter season.
The resort on Thursday morning reported receiving 4 inches of snow on the top of Baldy Mountain Wednesday night and 10 inches of powder over the previous 72 hours, with more on Thursday not added to the calculations. The fresh snowfall brought Bald Mountain’s snow base to 36 inches at the summit on Thursday morning, with 48 trails open and five lifts running on both sides of the mountain.
Dollar Mountain is scheduled to open Friday, Dec. 9.
