Stanley-Redfish trail gets green light from federal judge

The northern 1.5 miles of a trail under construction between Stanley and Redfish Lake, shown in yellow, crosses the Sawtooth Mountain Ranch on an easement. In 2020, ranch owner David Boren proposed an alternate route, shown in green, for that portion of the trail.

 Express graphic via Google Maps

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from two private landowners who have attempted for the past three years to halt the construction of a $2.5 million Forest Service trail crossing part of their ranch south of Stanley.

As planned, the Stanley-Redfish Trail will cut across a mile and a half of the 1,800-acre Sawtooth Mountain Ranch south of Stanley using an easement sold to the U.S. Forest Service by a previous ranch owner in 2005.

In its entirety, the 4.4-mile trail will connect Pioneer Park at the southern end of Stanley to the Redfish Lake complex, hosting pedestrians, bikers and equestrians in the summer and cross-country skiers and snowmobilers in the winter.

Sawtooth Mountain Ranch owners David Boren and Lynn Arnone, Boise residents who purchased the ranch in 2016, filed suit against the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture and other federal agencies in April 2019, claiming that the forthcoming Stanley-Redfish Trail would cause “irreparable” harm to the environment, violate environmental laws and ruin their personal enjoyment of their property.

While Boren and Arnone acknowledged in their suit that the Forest Service holds the right to build a trail on the ranch under the agency’s 2005 easement, they claimed that the proposed trail deviated from the location granted in the easement and objected to its size and the extent of its development. They claimed the project was inconsistent with the type of trails common in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

On Feb. 24, U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale ruled against Boren and Arnone on all nine of their lawsuit’s claims in a written decision addressing seven of the claims and in a separate decision dismissing two further claims under the federal Quiet Title Act, which precludes preliminary injunctive relief.

One claim reiterated in the suit was that the trail project would adversely impact fish species and their habitat from sediment discharge during construction. Another claim contended that the Forest Service had failed to consider impacts to big game in the easement area. In striking down both claims, Dale ruled that the trail would have no such impacts to wildlife, citing previous Forest Service findings.

“[The plaintiffs’] overarching theme is that the Forest Service ignored or overlooked environmental conditions when it applied the environmental statutes at issue here,” Dale wrote. “But when the court reviewed the record, the court was confronted with a multitude of environmental analyses, which considered soils, terrestrial wildlife, aquatic species, wetlands, and the values which make the Sawtooth National Recreation Area awe inspiring to all who visit.”

Boren and Arnone also claimed that the Forest Service’s conservation easement didn’t give it the right to construct a “commuter trail,” but Dale wrote that by nature, the easement granted permission for public use.

Proponents of the Stanley-Redfish Trail, including the nonprofit Idaho Conservation League, the city of Stanley and other stakeholders, have long said that the project will serve an important economic function by linking two of Custer County’s most popular summer destinations and a safety function by taking recreationalists off the shoulder of state Highway 75. The trail also features full wheelchair accessibility.

According to a March 1 report from the Associated Press, the trail is about 90% complete and should be finished by October, with only a top layer of gravel needed. The AP report also stated that some trail contractors have declined to work on the project over alleged unfair pay from the Federal Highway Administration, potentially delaying trail completion.

Dale previously turned down motions for preliminary injunction filed by Boren and Arnone in 2019 and 2020 to stop the construction of the trail.

In 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Michael Boren, David Boren’s brother, following an incident in which crews working on the Stanley-Redfish Trail alleged that Michael Boren’s helicopter hovered dangerously close over them and Boren’s adult son displayed an obscene gesture. The U.S. government later withdrew that motion.

Additional reporting by Greg Moore. ￼

