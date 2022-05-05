The first Blaine County Recreation District trail update of 2022 was posted on Wednesday, showing a number of dirt roads and hiking and biking trails open for use.
Still, most valley trails continue to be closed until warmer and drier conditions persist.
“While many shadier, higher trails remain snowed-in or too muddy for travel, many lower, sunnier miles of trails and roads are dry and ready for traffic,” said Chris Leman, Wood River Valley Trail Coordinator for the BCRD. “It’s nice out now, but soon things will swing back to cold and wet. I suggest hunting for wildflowers while the getting is good.”
Leman posts updated daily trail status reports throughout the summer on the BCRD TraiLink website. This week the majority of open trails are located in BLM Croy Canyon trail system west of Hailey.
“Two Dog Trail is partially open with deep snow holding across the top. Up Bullion Gulch Road, the Hidden Valley Trail is partially open for out and backs, but the trail is still too snowy and muddy for completion as a loop,” Leman said.
East of Bellevue, the new BLM trails that are near the mouth of Slaughterhouse Canyon are open. The 3.7 miles of trails were built there last fall.
“Slaughterhouse Canyon Road is dry for several miles, but it may still be muddy up high. Of the trails, Belle Trail is the main route, with the Muldoon Connector and Vue 1.0 trails branching off of it,” Leman said.
At the mid-valley location of Greenhorn Gulch only the sunnier Cow Creek and Cow Creek Connector trails are partially open for out-and-back trips.
In the north valley, Oregon Gulch Trail is partially open for out-and-backs. From the BLM’s Lake Creek Trailhead, the meadow-area trails that are north of the Hulen Meadows subdivision are partially open for out-and back trips.
From the Adams Gulch trailhead, the Lake Creek Connector is partially open for out-and-backs. Sunnyside-Lane’s is open. Citizen’s Trail is partially open, but riders and hikers should turn around at the snow that holds in the trees.
East of Sun Valley, out Trail Creek Road, the bench-land trails above Trail Creek are partially open, as are the trails on Proctor Mountain. Corral Creek Trail is partially open, but it is still snowy and icy in the trees.
Closer into town, Sun Valley Resort’s White Cloud Trails are partially open with only the system’s Big Wood Connector Trail remaining closed due to muddy conditions.
