Soldier Mountain will be open two extra Saturdays this ski season. The mountain near Fairfield will be open April 1 and April 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., days that were not originally on the schedule.
"Soldier Mountain has more than 70 inches at mid-mountain and more than 80 inches at the top, with 10 to 15 inches of additional snow in the forecast," General Manager Paul Alden said. "South-facing terrain that usually shows dirt by this time of year still has substantial snow depth and is riding quite nicely."
Soldier Mountain is not raising prices for season passes next winter and is currently offering a $50 discount through April 1, managers announced.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In