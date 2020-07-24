Soldier Mountain Ski Area near Fairfield will open about 5 miles of new lift-served mountain biking trails on Friday, Aug. 7, and celebrate the mountain’s grand opening of its new Mountain Bike Park on Saturday, Aug. 8.
The Wood River Trails Coalition gathered 20 volunteers to assist with final preparation on 3.5 miles of the trails last weekend. They joined a group of 14 volunteers from the Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association.
“We had a huge volunteer weekend last week,” said Soldier Mountain owner Matt McFerran. “This crew not only smoothed out our machine-built trails. They also made our hand-cut advanced trail in the north trees. Many thanks for the help and ideas from all involved.”
The planned Aug. 7 opening will have four trails, lift-served by Chair 1, with more—including a skills park and a longer, hand-cut intermediate trial—on the way. These trails were made by Hailey-based Titus Trails, owned by Brian Vaughan.
McFerran said the advanced hand-cut trail is in the north-facing trees at Soldier Mountain to the east of Wally’s Wallop.
An additional expert machine-cut jump trail starts between Timber and Wally’s in the north-facing trees, built by Derek Thomson of Apex Trails, based in Park City, UT.
The bike park will be open to the general public Friday to Sunday with lift service starting on Friday from 1:30-7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 8, will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Burgers, street tacos and other meals will be served in the restaurant.
The resort will be offering a 50 percent off regular admission to the bike park on the grand opening weekend, McFerran said, plus free dessert to everyone who buys a ticket on Aug. 8.
For more info go to soldiermountain.com.
