Already under new ownership for the 2020-21 season, Soldier Mountain is now on a new pass.
The Fairfield resort joins Pomerelle in Albion as the latest small ski areas to join Indy Pass, a lower-priced multi-area ticket that gains holders two days of skiing at each of the collective’s 61 participants.
The ticket costs $259 for adults and $129 for kids under 13. Brundage, Silver Mountain and Tamarack resort round out its five Idaho options.
Soldier Mountain, which features 1,150 acres of inbounds terrain dropping 1,425 vertical feet, is lucky to be open at all this year. In August, the Philips Creek Fire burned straight through the area—but crews were able to save the lifts and lodge. It opened for the 2020-21 season on Dec. 19.
“We are super stoked to be joining the Indy Pass and welcoming skiers from across the U.S. to our little corner of paradise,” Soldier Mountain General Manager and managing partner Paul Alden said in a statement.
For a full list of participating resorts, go to indyskipass.com.
