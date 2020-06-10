Starting June 22, the Sawtooth National Recreational Area will hold its fourth annual Adventure Quest day camp for kids ages 9-13 in partnership with the University of Idaho Blaine County 4-H.
The four-day program will teach campers archery skills, basic mountain ecology and wilderness survival skills.
“Guided hikes or mountain bike rides will include opportunities to learn about wildlife, birds, pollinators and fish, while immersed in the beautiful landscape of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area,” the Sawtooth National Forest said in a statement.
Campers will meet at the SNRA Visitor Center between 8:30 and 9 a.m. in the morning, with pick-up between 4:30 and 5 p.m. The camp will be offered at a discounted rate for everyone, and full scholarships are available if needed, according to the Forest Service.
Following state guidelines for COVID-19, Adventure Quest will be capped at 20 kids and campers will avoid any physical contact during games or activities. Children will be required to wash their hands at a sanitization station before each activity and all camp equipment will be sanitized before and after each use, the Forest Service said. Campers will also be provided with masks whenever they are in crowded spaces or indoor locations.
“Youth will be greeted outside and screening questions will be asked about COVID-19,” the press release stated.
Past Adventure Quest activities have included field trips to look at macroinvertebrates, beaver-dam building and group barbecues.
To register, contact the UI Blaine County 4H Extension office at 208-788-5585 or email Chandra Vaughan, 4-H associate extension educator, at cvaughan@uidaho.edu. Parents can learn more about camp activities, hiking and biking locations and planned social-distancing measures by calling 208-727-5018 or emailing susan.kranz@usda.gov.
Another outdoor-based day camp—Camp B—is also starting up in the valley this summer for kids ages 6-11. According to founder Barclay Thompson, Camp B’s inception came when she learned that several day camps would shutter due to COVID-19.
Camp B sessions, which run four to five days, are centered around various themes including games, art and outdoor adventures. Pricing runs from $450 to $550, and each program is capped at eight campers.
“We will be wearing face masks, sanitizing hands and doing temperature checks in the morning,” Thompson said.
The outdoor camp will begin on Tuesday, June 23. Kids will explore fairy gardens, swimming holes and “all mother earth has to offer,” according to Camp B’s website, campbsv.com. For more information or to register, call 503-515-9675.
