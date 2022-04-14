Following an intense series of late-season winter storms that dumped up to three feet of fresh snow in parts of the Rockies this week, Sun Valley's sister ski resort in Utah—Snowbasin—announced on Tuesday that it will rev back to life this weekend for a bonus send-off.
"Winter isn’t over yet. After receiving over one foot of snow, we’re reopening for one final bonus weekend to show our appreciation to season pass holders and guests," stated Snowbasin Resort, which shut down last weekend. "Join us Friday through Sunday for skiing and riding from three lifts and 58 trails."
Idaho's Bogus Basin resort will get its chairlifts spinning again for a one-day season-ender on Saturday, too. Bogus broke the news on Wednesday, less than three days after wrapping up its season with a celebratory pond skim. After closing down on Sunday, the area received about two feet of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
"This is a moment that we can't pass up!" Bogus Basin wrote in a Wednesday Instagram post, jokingly calling its planned bonus day "Supply Chain Saturday."
"You read that right...our order of snow got delayed, and the manufacturer was inflexible," the resort wrote. "As the team pondered the what-ifs, we couldn't help but feel it's moments like these that attracted us to work for Bogus Basin. In honor of all the madness this season, our full-time, year-round employees are rolling up their sleeves to bring you exactly what you have been asking for—another day on the mountain!"
According to the National Weather Service, Bogus Basin picked up about 24 inches of snow as an atmospheric river of moisture moved inland from the Pacific Northwest between 7 a.m. on Monday, April 11, and 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 14. Snowbasin and Park City, Utah—which is also due to close this Easter Weekend—picked up about 12 inches of snow during that same time window.
Meanwhile, Sun Valley received about 6 inches through Wednesday, with higher elevations in the Sawtooths receiving about 18 inches, according to the Weather Service.
Other western mountains—like Utah's Powder Mountain Resort and Wyoming's Grand Targhee Resort—received an impressive 12 to 18 inches of fresh powder between Monday and Wednesday, but will remain closed for the season, according to their websites.
Post-snowfall, skiers and snowboarders took to social media to plead with resorts for one final weekend.
"10+ Inches of pow. It would be a shame to let it go to waste this weekend ... It would be the BEST birthday gift ever to have one last hurrah," one Instagram user wrote on Wednesday, below a photo posted by Powder Mountain Resort depicting end-of-season breakdown operations.
"Why’d you guys close so early? It’s still snowing," another Instagram user wrote under a photo posted by Grand Targhee Resort on Thursday depicting a quiet afternoon between storms.
"We close in the middle of April every year regardless of how much it snows per our forest service lease," Grand Targhee Resort wrote in response. "Plus, it’s rather difficult to predict snowfall when planning for the season over a year in advance."
