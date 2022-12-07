Sun Valley Resort is scheduled to open Dollar Mountain for the winter season on Friday, Dec. 9, giving skiers and snowboarders a few more options on where to make turns.
Crews have been preparing the mountain for weeks, with manmade snow bolstering significant early-season natural snowfall.
So far this season, Bald Mountain has offered more early-season terrain than normal because of late-fall snowstorms. The resort on Tuesday morning reported having a 34-inch snow base at the bottom of Bald Mountain and a 43-inch snow depth at the summit.
