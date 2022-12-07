Dollar Mountain Prep

Sun Valley employees Ethan Shillington, left, Jamie Briscoe and Graham Parker get Dollar Mountain ready for its Friday opening on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

 Express-Roland Lane

Sun Valley Resort is scheduled to open Dollar Mountain for the winter season on Friday, Dec. 9, giving skiers and snowboarders a few more options on where to make turns.

Crews have been preparing the mountain for weeks, with manmade snow bolstering significant early-season natural snowfall.

So far this season, Bald Mountain has offered more early-season terrain than normal because of late-fall snowstorms. The resort on Tuesday morning reported having a 34-inch snow base at the bottom of Bald Mountain and a 43-inch snow depth at the summit.

Dollar Mountain

Sun Valley employees Ethan Shillington, Jamie Briscoe and Graham Parker get Dollar’s Magic Carpet ready for opening day.

