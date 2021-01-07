A man in his 50s died on Sunday, Dec. 20, after sustaining fatal injuries on Baldy’s Cut Off ski run, Blaine County Coroner Russ Mikel confirmed Thursday.
Ski Patrol first responded to a call of an unconscious male skier around 2:46 p.m. Sunday, the Sun Valley Resort said in a statement issued in response to an inquiry from the Idaho Mountain Express.
“Patrol transported the male skier to the base of River Run and transferred him to the Ketchum Fire Department,” resort spokeswoman Bridget Higgins stated.
The man was taken to St. Luke’s Wood River Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Mikel said. Ketchum paramedics continued the resuscitation efforts initiated by Ski Patrol into the emergency room, but were not successful.
Cut Off is a short, occasionally steep intermediate run that intersects the Roundhouse Lane cat track adjacent between Mid River Run and Mid Holiday.
It’s unclear if the man hit a tree while skiing, Mikel said.
Mikel could not immediately confirm the man’s identity or cause of death, but said he was from out of state.
This is a developing story.
