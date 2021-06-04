Early Wednesday morning, residents of River Street might have heard the muffled sound of thousands of hooves as a large band of sheep trotted through Hailey, headed for mountain pastures. They were trailed by hardy herdsmen and their horses, small herding dogs and the larger white guard dogs, which protect the sheep from predators.
For many in the valley, it’s a typical sight this season. But those guard dogs can pose a problem for uninformed recreationists using the hundreds of miles of trails in and around the Wood River Valley.
“They take their job seriously,” said Blaine County Recreation District Trail Coordinator Chris Leman, who tracks sheep bands throughout the summer and posts their location, along with wildlife closures, on the BCRD Summer Trails link website.
“When a recreationist comes into a band of sheep, they might think there’s something new and exciting to check out,” Leman said. “But a guard dog can come tearing toward you. If you speak to them in a calm voice, they will settle down and get bored again and let you go on your way. But if you try to match their intensity, you will be there a while and it will not be pleasant.”
The current locations of sheep bands are marked by a “sheep icon” on the BCRD’s Summer Trails website.
Leman advises mountain bikers to dismount and not try to outrun a guard dog. Hikers should leash their pets and keep them close when near a band of sheep.
On Thursday, the band that had passed through Hailey was at the mouth of Greenhorn Gulch and headed up Timber Gulch. Eventually, they will reach the Lime Kiln section of Sawtooth National Forest land on the south slope of Bald Mountain.
Leman said another band of sheep is now high in Colorado Gulch above Hailey.
“In coming days, they will drop down into Croy Canyon and onto the BLM’S Rotarun allotment, and then up Bullion Gulch and into the vicinity of the BLM Croy Trails system,” he said.
Elk calving prompts closures
The popular Croy Trails system is entirely open for use, whereas many trails around Ketchum and farther north at Galena Lodge are closed due to maintenance needs, or for seasonal wildlife closures so animals can give birth undisturbed.
“The wildlife closure areas are marked in red,” Leman said. “It’s important to stay off these trails because Forest Service biologists have determined that these areas are sensitive for wildlife, especially calving elk.”
In addition to several trails near Galena Lodge closed until June 25, wildlife closure areas include parts of Bald Mountain used by Sun Valley Resort, including the Cold Springs Trail and the Warm Springs Trail’s upper reaches above Traverse Trail, which are closed until July 1.
For ongoing details on trails information and an interactive map, go to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In