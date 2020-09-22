The Sawtooth Society is looking to fund recreation-related projects in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area this fall and winter through its Goat License Plate Fund grants program.
Grant applications are open to any nonprofits, governmental agencies or other entities or individuals operating in the SNRA. Applications are due Sept. 30 and a subsequent application period will end on Dec. 31.
The program—funded by proceeds from Idaho license plates featuring mountain goats—awards nonprofits, governmental agencies and other entities operating in the SNRA around $45,000 annually. Past recipients include the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Society, the Idaho Trails Association and the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, which has used the Sawtooth Society grant money to bankroll its daily avalanche advisories.
To apply for a Goat License Plate grant, or to purchase a goat plate, visit www.sawtoothsociety.org. Questions can be directed to Sawtooth Society Executive Director Kathryn Grohusky at 208-721-1495.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In