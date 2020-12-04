As this week’s trend of generally dry, mild weather continues, the Sawtooth Avalanche Center is waiting on one more winter storm system before issuing its daily avalanche forecasts.
This past weekend, the center reported thin, weak snowpack in the Butterfield Creek region west of Easley Hot Springs. Facets, or crystal-like snow grains that form hollow areas in snowpack—one culprit of avalanche activity—were also observed in the area, which is located within the Galena Summit and Eastern Mountains zone.
“I’d expect the current surface to produce signs of instability and avalanche activity as loaded,” Avalanche Specialist Ben VandenBos stated in a field report.
Isolated wind slab issues and weakening snowpack continue, according to the center, but stability ratings remain high overall.
In a “Digging Deeper” presentation last week, VandenBos said the likelihood of human-triggered avalanches in the Sawtooths has “significantly” gone down since Stanley’s magnitude-6.5 earthquake in March—but caution should still be utilized when traveling in the backcountry.
“We’re in a seismically active area,” he said. “Earthquakes are predictable over long timescales, but individual earthquakes and tectonic problems just aren’t predictable.”
