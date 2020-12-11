Rotarun—the “little mountain with a big heart” near Hailey—is primed for the coming winter and will open to the public for its 80th season on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m.
“We have been making snow and our goal is to have it open from the top,” said Rotarun Executive Director Scott McGrew.
This year, Rotarun will unveil a new rope tow, plus additional snowmaking and grooming—all thanks to philanthropic support of the low-key south valley ski area.
“Accessibility will always be paramount to what we do, and we want to thank everyone who has helped bring Rotarun to this point,” McGrew said.
Plus, “an incredibly generous gift of free skiing and riding for the kids in our community has arrived early for the holidays this year,” McGrew said: For the month of December, Freddy Johnson—“our dear friend of Rotarun,” as McGrew called him—will cover the cost of all-day tickets for children under the age of 18 through Thursday, Dec. 31.
After that, Friday night skiing under the lights will be free for everyone beginning Jan. 1 through the end of the season, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Safety, accessibility and sustainability are priorities for the local ski hill, where many young athletes have gotten their start. New snowmaking and grooming capabilities will enable Rotarun to be open from the top, for what McGrew believes to be the earliest date in recent history.
A new 800-ft. rope tow located along the original line and a small terrain park will be open as conditions allow.
“This gives us more uphill capacity and will spread everybody out a bit,” McGrew said. “With our single lifts, it’s pretty easy to stay spread out.”
Additional days and extended hours will be offered for public skiing during the 2020-21 season, with comprehensive COVID-19 safety protocols in place. All skiers, riders and staff will be required to wear a mask while in the lift line and within six feet of others. There will be no lodge access and only singles lines will be allowed at the poma lift and rope tow. Two outdoor restrooms will be available on site. Tailgate picnicking is encouraged and firepits will be provided for use with proper social distancing.
Individual and family season passes are available online now at rotarun.org, and day tickets will be available for purchase at the new ticket kiosk at the base of the poma chair lift.
“The purchase of season passes helps Rotarun fulfill its mission, continue to improve its offerings, and ensures this little mountain maintains its place in the heart of our community,” McGrew said.
For more info, go to rotarun.org, email General Manager Riley Berman at riley@rotarun.org, or call 208-788-6204.
“Rotarun’s place in our community has never been more essential and we are taking every step possible to provide a safe and magnificent place for kids and families to enjoy the fresh mountain air, be involved in the winter community, and have the opportunity to fly on the snow,” McGrew said. “Our vision is to celebrate the grassroots of winter sport and maintain a community of skiers and riders who love the old school grit of rope tows, poma lifts, campfires, and being with friends and family in a beautiful and welcoming setting.”
