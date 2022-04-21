Sun Valley Resort reported this week that it had a “strong winter season,” while maintaining its policy to not release skier-snowboarder counts.
The resort ended the 2021-22 season on Bald Mountain on Sunday, after an end-of-season party on Saturday.
Dollar Mountain closed in late March. Pete Sonntag, vice president and general manager of the resort, thanked Sun Valley’s staff and guests.
“Over my career, I’ve had the privilege of living in some of North America’s greatest mountain towns, but I had never felt such pride from the locals in their ski resort,” he said.
Bridget Higgins, director of marketing and public relations, said the resort was “glad we could return to gathering with one another” in a safe manner.
“The April snowfall was a great bookend for the season and let people enjoy some awesome skiing on Baldy’s closing weekend,” she said.
I'd have a lot more pride about the resort if they paid living wages instead of importing J-1 labor.
