Sun Valley lifts

Skiers prepare to ride the Christmas chairlift on Baldy, with Seattle Ridge in the background.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

Sun Valley Resort is planning to replace two of its quad chairlifts on Bald Mountain, the well-used Christmas and Seattle Ridge lifts.

The resort has submitted plans and a permit application to the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the ski area’s land with the Bureau of Land Management and manages the resort’s special-use permit.

The Ketchum Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest is scheduled to release full details of the proposed projects Wednesday, Aug. 16, on a Forest Service website, www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=64573. At the same time, the Forest Service will start accepting public comments on the proposal, with the comment period staying open until Sept. 14.

