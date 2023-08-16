Sun Valley Resort is planning to replace two of its quad chairlifts on Bald Mountain, the well-used Christmas and Seattle Ridge lifts.
The resort has submitted plans and a permit application to the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the ski area’s land with the Bureau of Land Management and manages the resort’s special-use permit.
The Ketchum Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest is scheduled to release full details of the proposed projects Wednesday, Aug. 16, on a Forest Service website, www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=64573. At the same time, the Forest Service will start accepting public comments on the proposal, with the comment period staying open until Sept. 14.
The Christmas lift transports skiers and riders from the Roundhouse restaurant to the Lookout summit of Baldy. The Seattle Ridge lift is the primary lift serving the popular Seattle Ridge area on the south side of the mountain.
The proposed plans also include an upgrade of the existing ski patrol facility at the top of Seattle Ridge.
Additional details could not be released prior to Aug. 16, the Forest Service stated Tuesday.
In a news release issued Monday, the Forest Service stated that the projects could qualify for a category of actions that can be excluded from detailed environmental analysis, such as an environmental assessment or environmental impact statement.
“Scoping comments along with a complete resource analysis will determine whether these projects can be categorically excluded,” the Forest Service stated.
To be most helpful in the planning process, people should submit comments by Sept. 10, the Forest Service stated. Comments can be submitted electronically on the project website or via email to comments-intermtn-sawtooth-ketchum@usda.gov. Written comments can also be submitted via mail to: Matt Filbert, District Ranger, Ketchum Ranger District, P.O. Box 2356, Ketchum, ID 83340; in person (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays) to: Matt Filbert, District Ranger, Ketchum Ranger District, 206 Sun Valley Road, Ketchum, ID 83340; or by fax to 208-622-3923. The name and mailing address of the person submitting comments must be included.
A public meeting about the project is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31, from 4:30-6 p.m. at The Community Library in Ketchum.
The resort is seeking approval of the projects as it continues to work toward completion of major projects on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain.
Crews are replacing the Challenger and Greyhawk chairlifts with a new six-person, high-speed Challenger chairlift that will allow riders to unload at the top of the Upper Greyhawk area or opt to continue to the Lookout summit of the mountain. The resort is also reconstructing the Flying Squirrel chairlift—which was removed in summer 2014 after being damaged in a structure fire the previous winter—and to cut an extension of the Flying Squirrel ski run with snowmaking.
The resort plans to have the new Warm Springs lifts operational for the 2023-24 winter season. ￼
They really need to look at replacing the lower River Run chair. It was put in 1992 which was even before the Seattle Ridge Quad and is notorious for breaking down and stopping.
