The Roundhouse Gondola will start spinning for the summer on July 23, 2023, earlier than initially stated.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Sun Valley Resort announced this month that its kickoff to the summer season on Bald Mountain is set for Friday, June 23, with operations for lift-accessed hiking and access to the Roundhouse restaurant. Lift-accessed mountain biking is scheduled to start on July 1. The resort had previously announced that all summer-season mountain operations on Baldy would start on July 1. The Roundhouse will be open seven days a week for the summer season. For details on activities on Baldy and lift tickets, go to sunvalley.com.

