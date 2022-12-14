Sun Valley Resort has launched a new website for people to learn about future projects planned for Bald Mountain.

The website—www.futureofsunvalley.com—focuses on a proposal to federal authorities to replace and reconfigure the chairlifts on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain and to create a new ski-trail extension where the River Run and Warm Springs sides of the mountain intersect.

The plans—which are pending approval by the U.S. Forest Service—call for removing the Challenger detachable-quad chairlift and nearby quad Greyhawk lift and installing a new six-person, high-speed Challenger chairlift that would allow riders to unload at the top of the Upper Greyhawk area or opt to continue to the Lookout summit of the mountain.

