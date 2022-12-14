Sun Valley Resort has launched a new website for people to learn about future projects planned for Bald Mountain.
The website—www.futureofsunvalley.com—focuses on a proposal to federal authorities to replace and reconfigure the chairlifts on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain and to create a new ski-trail extension where the River Run and Warm Springs sides of the mountain intersect.
The plans—which are pending approval by the U.S. Forest Service—call for removing the Challenger detachable-quad chairlift and nearby quad Greyhawk lift and installing a new six-person, high-speed Challenger chairlift that would allow riders to unload at the top of the Upper Greyhawk area or opt to continue to the Lookout summit of the mountain.
“Warm Springs is a beloved part of the Sun Valley experience,” Sun Valley Resort Vice President and General Manager Pete Sonntag said. “To honor this legendary terrain, we are embracing a new generation of lift technology, which will serve to enhance the overall guest experience—from quicker lift rides and new runs to expanded base-area amenities.”
The resort is also seeking permission to reconstruct the Flying Squirrel chairlift—which was removed in summer 2014 after being damaged in a structure fire the previous winter—and to cut an extension of the Flying Squirrel ski run with snowmaking.
The new Flying Squirrel lift would re-establish a lift connection between the Warm Springs and Frenchman’s areas of the ski mountain. It would start at the base of the Warm Springs side and ascend to a point above the top of the Picabo’s Street and Flying Squirrel runs and the Frenchman’s chairlift.
The extension of the Flying Squirrel run—which starts near the top of the Frenchman’s chairlift—would give skiers and snowboarders the option of continuing down the mountain on a snowmaking-served run cut through trees below Arnold’s Run to the top of Lower Warm Springs run. Currently, skiers have to make a hard left turn at the end of Flying Squirrel onto a cat track that crosses to the Warm Springs side.
In addition, skiers and boarders would have access to new gladed terrain in the Little Scorpion area to skier’s right of the new Lower Flying Squirrel.
Sun Valley has proposed conducting the work in 2023 and having the new lifts operating for the 2023-24 ski season.
Sun Valley Resort operates the ski area on Bald Mountain through a special-use permit from the U.S. Forest Service and must gain approval for development projects on the mountain. The Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management own the ski area’s land.
All of the projects would be located on U.S. Forest Service land, the agency’s summary documents state, and are “consistent with” an accepted 2020 master development plan submitted by Sun Valley Co. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Isn’t this the 3d or 4th time this article (or something substantially similar) has appeared? Good PR for SVC. Meanwhile, the IME does no reporting on the immigration crisis in the WRV.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In