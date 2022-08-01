Challenger and Greyhawk

A new proposal would bring big changes to the Warm Springs side of Baldy, which is currently served by the Challenger, left, and Greyhawk lifts.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Sun Valley Resort has proposed to federal authorities plans to replace and reconfigure the chairlifts on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain and to create a new ski-trail extension where the River Run and Warm Springs sides of the mountain intersect.

The plans—released today by the Sawtooth National Forest—call for removing the Challenger quad chairlift and nearby Greyhawk lift and installing a new six-person, high-speed Challenger chairlift that would allow riders to unload at the top of the Upper Greyhawk area or opt to continue to the Lookout summit of the mountain. The resort is also seeking permission to reconstruct the Flying Squirrel chairlift—which was removed in summer 2014 after being damaged in a structure fire the previous winter—and to cut an extension of the Flying Squirrel ski run with snowmaking.

The new Flying Squirrel lift—called Lift A in the plans—would re-establish a lift connection between the Warm Springs and Frenchman’s areas of the ski mountain. It would start at the base of the Warm Springs side and ascend to a point near the top of Picabo’s Street and Flying Squirrel.

