Sun Valley Resort has proposed to federal authorities plans to replace and reconfigure the chairlifts on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain and to create a new ski-trail extension where the River Run and Warm Springs sides of the mountain intersect.
The plans—released today by the Sawtooth National Forest—call for removing the Challenger quad chairlift and nearby Greyhawk lift and installing a new six-person, high-speed Challenger chairlift that would allow riders to unload at the top of the Upper Greyhawk area or opt to continue to the Lookout summit of the mountain. The resort is also seeking permission to reconstruct the Flying Squirrel chairlift—which was removed in summer 2014 after being damaged in a structure fire the previous winter—and to cut an extension of the Flying Squirrel ski run with snowmaking.
The new Flying Squirrel lift—called Lift A in the plans—would re-establish a lift connection between the Warm Springs and Frenchman’s areas of the ski mountain. It would start at the base of the Warm Springs side and ascend to a point near the top of Picabo’s Street and Flying Squirrel.
The extension of the Flying Squirrel run—which starts at the top of the Frenchman’s chairlift—would give skiers and snowboarders the option of continuing down the mountain on a trail cut through trees below Arnold’s Run to the top of Lower Warm Springs run, instead of having to make a hard left turn onto a cat track that crosses to the Warm Springs side.
“It would be a much smoother transition,” said Kurt Nelson, ranger of the Ketchum District of the Sawtooth National Forest.
Sun Valley has proposed conducting the work in 2023 and having the new lifts operating for the 2023-24 ski season, Nelson said.
Sun Valley Resort operates the ski area on Bald Mountain through a use permit from the U.S. Forest Service, which has jurisdiction over development projects on the mountain. The Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management own the ski area’s land.
“The proposed project would improve skier circulation, increase accessible skiable acres, and maintain consistent snow quality,” the Forest Service stated in a news release.
Both the Challenger and Greyhawk chairlifts were originally constructed in 1988, retrofitted in 1996 and “are reaching the end of their operational lifespans,” the Forest Service stated.
People can also get more information by contacting Nelson at the Ketchum Ranger District office, at 208-622-0083 or kurt.nelson@usda.gov, or Ilia Fiene, acting recreation program manager, at 385-405-4046 or ilia.fiene@usda.gov.
Comments can also be submitted by fax to 208-622-3923; regular mail to Kurt Nelson, District Ranger, Ketchum Ranger District, P.O. Box 2356, Ketchum, ID 83340; or in person to Nelson (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays) at 206 Sun Valley Road in Ketchum.
(For more on this story, see the Wednesday, Aug. 3, edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Another terrifying "gladed run" that is unskiable by the majority of Sun Valley skiers between the three dumps of snow during the ski season?
"The extension of the Flying Squirrel run—which starts at the top of the Frenchman’s chairlift—would give skiers and snowboarders the option of continuing down the mountain through trees below Arnold’s Run to the top of Lower Warm Springs run, instead of having to make a hard left turn onto a cat track that crosses to the Warm Springs side."
Link for documents requires extracting a Zip file, but then it is empty.
Yeah buddy!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In