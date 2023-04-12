After terminating skiing and snowboarding on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain for the 2022-23 winter season on Sunday, Sun Valley Resort is preparing to pursue significant construction projects that will bring new lifts and access to new terrain.
The resort is working to replace and reconfigure the chairlifts on the Warm Springs side of Baldy and to create a new ski-trail extension where the River Run and Warm Springs sides of the mountain intersect.
The plans—which were approved by the U.S. Forest Service earlier this year—call for removing the Challenger detachable-quad chairlift and nearby quad Greyhawk lift and installing a new six-person, high-speed Challenger chairlift that will allow riders to unload at the top of the Upper Greyhawk area or opt to continue to the Lookout summit of the mountain.
“Warm Springs is a beloved part of the Sun Valley experience,” Sun Valley Resort Vice President and General Manager Pete Sonntag states in the resort’s online description of the projects. “To honor this legendary terrain, we are embracing a new generation of lift technology, which will serve to enhance the overall guest experience—from quicker lift rides and new runs to expanded base-area amenities.”
The U.S. Forest Service memo of decision on the project application states: “By replacing both lifts with a single lift, the redundant operation of the two lifts would be eliminated and the operational efficiency of the Bald Mountain lift network would increase by allowing one chairlift to better serve ski terrain that is currently accessed by two chairlifts.”
The existing Challenger lift has a capacity of 1,800 people per hour and the proposed replacement would have a capacity of 2,400 passengers per hour, the documents state.
“The lift replacement would occur in the same general alignment as the existing Challenger lift; however, the bottom terminal would be shifted to the approximate location of the current Greyhawk bottom terminal,” the federal memo states.
The resort is also preparing to reconstruct the Flying Squirrel chairlift—which was removed in summer 2014 after being damaged in a structure fire the previous winter—and to cut an extension of the Flying Squirrel ski run with snowmaking.
The new four-passenger Flying Squirrel lift will re-establish a lift connection between the Warm Springs and Frenchman’s areas of the ski mountain. It will start at the base of the Warm Springs side and ascend to a point above the top of the Picabo’s Street and Flying Squirrel runs and the Frenchman’s chairlift.
The extension of the Flying Squirrel run—which starts near the top of the Frenchman’s chairlift—will give skiers and snowboarders the option of continuing down the mountain on a snowmaking-served run cut through trees below Arnold’s Run to the top of Lower Warm Springs run. Currently, skiers have to make a hard left turn at the end of Flying Squirrel onto a cat track that crosses to the Warm Springs side.
In addition, skiers and boarders will have access to new gladed terrain in the Little Scorpion area to skier’s right of the new Lower Flying Squirrel. Plans call for opening 54 acres of tree skiing in the Little Scorpion area.
Sun Valley proposed conducting the work this year and having the new lifts operating for the 2023-24 ski season.
Sun Valley Resort operates the ski area on Bald Mountain through a special-use permit from the U.S. Forest Service and has to gain approval for development projects on the mountain. The Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management own the ski area’s land.
All of the projects will be located on U.S. Forest Service land, the agency’s summary documents state, and are “consistent with” an accepted 2020 master development plan submitted by Sun Valley Co.
The public comment period on the plans closed in September. The Forest Service reported receiving 18 comment letters, nine of which were deemed “substantive.”
“Of the nine substantive comments received, eight provided alternatives driven by safety concerns or requests to repurpose old infrastructure,” the Forest Service stated.
Sun Valley plans to close Bald Mountain for the season on Sunday, April 16. Until then, only the River Run side of the ski mountain will be open. The Seattle Ridge area is also closed. ￼
