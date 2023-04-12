Baldy Future

Baldy project overview map.

 Courtesy graphic

After terminating skiing and snowboarding on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain for the 2022-23 winter season on Sunday, Sun Valley Resort is preparing to pursue significant construction projects that will bring new lifts and access to new terrain.

The resort is working to replace and reconfigure the chairlifts on the Warm Springs side of Baldy and to create a new ski-trail extension where the River Run and Warm Springs sides of the mountain intersect.

The plans—which were approved by the U.S. Forest Service earlier this year—call for removing the Challenger detachable-quad chairlift and nearby quad Greyhawk lift and installing a new six-person, high-speed Challenger chairlift that will allow riders to unload at the top of the Upper Greyhawk area or opt to continue to the Lookout summit of the mountain.

Greyhawk lot; heave equipment

Heavy equipment queues up in the Greyhawk parking lot for work on replacing the lifts on Bald Mountain’s Warm Springs side.
Challenger tear down

Sun Valley employees start the process of removing the Challenger lift on Monday, April 10.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments