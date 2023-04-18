After concluding the 2022-23 winter season on Bald Mountain on Sunday, Sun Valley Resort has closed public access to the entire mountain for uphill skiing and other recreation.
The closure—which was initiated last week on the Warm Springs side of Baldy—was implemented in full on Monday and will remain in place until summer lift operations and recreation start, scheduled for late June.
The closure was enacted to ensure public safety as the resort works to replace and reconfigure the chairlifts on the Warm Springs side of Baldy and create a new ski-trail extension where the River Run and Warm Springs sides of the mountain intersect. The resort is also conducting post-season mountain maintenance in other areas—some of which involves heavy machinery—and construction work for trail maintenance and forest health, resort officials stated Monday.
Sun Valley crews are also conducting rerouting work on some of the cat tracks on Baldy, as well as tree and snow removal. Work on deconstructing the Challenger and Greyhawk chairlifts started last week.
Because of the various projects and extensive use of machinery on the mountain, “there is no route on Bald Mountain to allow for safe passage and usage of the terrain for uphill traffic or other forms of recreation,” the resort stated in an email to the Mountain Express. “Essentially, the machinery and trucks have to go up and down from River Run to access the top of the mountain, given the passage routes to/from Warm Springs.”
Pete Sonntag, Sun Valley Resort vice president and general manager, said the resort intended to start its Warm Springs Enhancement Project as quickly as possible, in anticipation it will be completed before the end of the year.
“We’re wasting no time getting to work and construction is well underway already,” he said.
The resort will provide weekly updates on the work on its website and in email blasts, Sonntag said.
“Dollar Mountain will continue to welcome all uphill recreation for as long as conditions remain safe,” the resort stated. “The Dollar team is going to be mindful and maintain a safe surface while driving machines on the hill, resurfacing Sepp’s and New Bowl frequently.”
The Warm Springs Enhancement Project—which was approved by the U.S. Forest Service earlier this year—calls for removing the Challenger detachable-quad chairlift and nearby quad Greyhawk lift and installing a new six-person, high-speed Challenger chairlift that will allow riders to unload at the top of the Upper Greyhawk area or opt to continue to the Lookout summit of the mountain.
The resort is also reconstructing the Flying Squirrel chairlift—which was removed in summer 2014 after being damaged in a structure fire the previous winter—and cutting an extension of the Flying Squirrel ski run with snowmaking.
The new four-passenger Flying Squirrel lift will re-establish a lift connection between the Warm Springs and Frenchman’s areas of the ski mountain. It will start at the base of the Warm Springs side and ascend to a point above the top of the Picabo’s Street and Flying Squirrel runs and the Frenchman’s chairlift.
In addition, skiers and boarders will have access to new gladed terrain in the Little Scorpion area to skier’s right of the new Lower Flying Squirrel. Plans call for opening 54 acres of tree skiing in the Little Scorpion area.
Sun Valley Resort operates the ski area on Bald Mountain through a special-use permit from the U.S. Forest Service and has to gain approval for development projects on the mountain. The Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management own the ski area’s land. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In