Signs at the River Run base of Bald Mountain indicate the closure of the mountain to recreational activities on Tuesday, April 18.

After concluding the 2022-23 winter season on Bald Mountain on Sunday, Sun Valley Resort has closed public access to the entire mountain for uphill skiing and other recreation.

The closure—which was initiated last week on the Warm Springs side of Baldy—was implemented in full on Monday and will remain in place until summer lift operations and recreation start, scheduled for late June.

The closure was enacted to ensure public safety as the resort works to replace and reconfigure the chairlifts on the Warm Springs side of Baldy and create a new ski-trail extension where the River Run and Warm Springs sides of the mountain intersect. The resort is also conducting post-season mountain maintenance in other areas—some of which involves heavy machinery—and construction work for trail maintenance and forest health, resort officials stated Monday.

