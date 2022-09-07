18-06-27 FOURTH Nathan Chen 1.jpg

Nathan Chen practices his program at the Sun Valley ice rink in 2017.

 Express file photo

Sun Valley Resort has closed both its outdoor and indoor ice rinks in Sun Valley Village to allow for the replacement of the aging mechanical cooling system that makes and maintains the ice on the two surfaces.

The resort made the announcement Saturday, after a major mechanical problem was identified. The mechanical failure prompted the resort to cancel its final outdoor ice show of the season on Saturday night.

The resort had planned to close the rinks at a later date—likely in mid-October—to make upgrades to the cooling infrastructure. Its plans to install a more energy-efficient system have been submitted to the city of Sun Valley for approval, resort Public Relations Specialist Jenna Vagias said last week. The plans will be considered by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission later this month, she said.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments