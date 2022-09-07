Sun Valley Resort has closed both its outdoor and indoor ice rinks in Sun Valley Village to allow for the replacement of the aging mechanical cooling system that makes and maintains the ice on the two surfaces.
The resort made the announcement Saturday, after a major mechanical problem was identified. The mechanical failure prompted the resort to cancel its final outdoor ice show of the season on Saturday night.
The resort had planned to close the rinks at a later date—likely in mid-October—to make upgrades to the cooling infrastructure. Its plans to install a more energy-efficient system have been submitted to the city of Sun Valley for approval, resort Public Relations Specialist Jenna Vagias said last week. The plans will be considered by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission later this month, she said.
The resort is “making a significant investment … that will allow guests to enjoy Sun Valley’s iconic ice rinks for years to come,” Vagias said. It has estimated that the project will be completed and the rinks will be opened again by June 2023, she said.
The Sun Valley outdoor ice rink adjacent to the Sun Valley Lodge has been a prominent feature at the resort since 1937. It started as a smaller oval that was expanded in 1955.
The indoor rink was built in 1974-75, financed by philanthropist and hockey enthusiast George Gund III. It became the headquarters of the Sun Valley Suns hockey team, hosting practices and home games for decades.
The closure leaves the northern Wood River Valley without a modern-day ice rink for the coming winter, though the city of Ketchum creates a seasonal ice surface and offers programs at Atkinson Park when conditions allow.
The Campion Ice House in Hailey hosts numerous programs and Suns home games at its modern facility, which opened in 2015.
