After years of work and a legal challenge, the much-anticipated Stanley to Redfish Lake Trail is now open for use.
The 4.5-mile trail connects Pioneer Park in Stanley—through a circuitous route beneath the Sawtooth Mountains—with Redfish Lake, one of the most popular tourist locations in the region.
The $1.4 million trail is open to non-motorized traffic in the summer and snow machines in the winter. The trail is open to hiking, bikes, and equestrian use. E-bikes are not allowed. The trail can also be accessed from the Stanley Ranger Station, located about halfway between Stanley and Redfish Lake.
“Building this trail was an important piece in the Boulder-White Clouds compromise, and it will positively impact recreation on our federal lands and the local economy,” said Rep. Mike Simpson.
In the planning phase since 2013, the trail was approved as part of the 2015 Boulder-White Clouds Wilderness legislation signed by former President Barack Obama. Construction was upheld in 2019 after a legal challenge from Sawtooth Mountain Ranch owners David Boren and his wife, Lynn Arnone. In that case, the plaintiffs claimed that the proposed trail would deviate from the location granted in an approved easement, and that the size and extent of the trail was inconsistent with the type of primitive trail common on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
The Forest Service issued a statement in August in appreciation of “all the hard work” over the last seven years by Forest Service staff, elected officials, business owners, and many other community members.
“Without this group effort, the Redfish to Stanley Trail likely would not have been constructed,” said Area Ranger Kirk Flannigan. “Over the years, we had several instances where I thought we may not be able to complete the trail, and not once did our partners walk away from this important project. And now the community and visitors alike have a world class trail to enjoy for many years to come.”
Stanley Mayor Steve Botti said the trail would be “a great amenity” for the Stanley community and for recreationists from Idaho and elsewhere.
“I would like to commend the U.S. Forest Service and, in particular, the Sawtooth National Recreation Area staff for remaining dedicated to the dream of creating one of the most beautiful trails in Idaho to connect the city of Stanley to Redfish Lake,” Botti said. “The trail stands as a powerful example that, by working together, local residents, outdoor recreation organizations, the general public and the U.S. Forest Service can provide a lasting legacy for enjoying public lands.”
Visitors are asked to respect private property and to follow the regulations posted at the trailheads. For additional information, contact the Stanley Ranger Station at 208-774-3000. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
it'd be nice to see the ranchers' concerns in English
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In