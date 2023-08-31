Congressman Mike Simpson hails opening of Stanley to Redfish Lake Trail

A new non-motorized trail connects the city of Stanley with Redfish Lake.

 Courtesy photo

After years of work and a legal challenge, the much-anticipated Stanley to Redfish Lake Trail is now open for use.

The 4.5-mile trail connects Pioneer Park in Stanley—through a circuitous route beneath the Sawtooth Mountains—with Redfish Lake, one of the most popular tourist locations in the region.

The $1.4 million trail is open to non-motorized traffic in the summer and snow machines in the winter. The trail is open to hiking, bikes, and equestrian use. E-bikes are not allowed. The trail can also be accessed from the Stanley Ranger Station, located about halfway between Stanley and Redfish Lake.

Sen. Mike SImpson @

Rep. Mike Simpson

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments