Registration is now open for the 44th annual Baldy Hill Climb, slated for Saturday, Sept. 24. Runners and hikers have ascended Baldy’s north side in support of Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation programs for the last 43 years.
A $100 bonus is on the line in the race division for those who set a new course record. According to the SVSEF, past participant Morgan Arritola is the only woman to have beat the 40-minute mark in the history of the Baldy Hill Climb—she holds the women’s record set in 2010 at 39:51. Miles Havlick holds the men’s record with a time of 35:04, set in 2014.
“The Baldy Hill Climb is one of the longest running athletic traditions in our Valley,” said Rick Kapala, SVSEF’s Director of Sport Development. “It’s simple, and that is what makes it great! Climb up Baldy as fast as you can. It is just you, your shoes, and your sheer determination. And at the end it’s a chance for you to get together with friends and family and celebrate our community and the wonderful place that we live.”
The course will challenge participants to 1.86 miles and a 3,140-foot vertical ascent straight from the bottom of Warm Springs to the summit of Bald Mountain at 9,020 feet. Participants will receive an event t-shirt and an opportunity to refuel at the summit aid station. In addition, participants will receive a ride down the challenger lift at the end of the event courtesy of the Sun Valley Company.
“The Baldy Hill Climb signifies the start of a new season,” said Becky Woods, SVSEF’s new Cross Country Program Director. “The coaches and athletes are excited to put on this challenging event that helps support our programming and brings the ski community together to enjoy an awesome race on the mountain. A huge thank you to Sun Valley Company for their continued support of SVSEF—we wouldn't be where we are today without their commitment to our programs. And a special thank you to Olin Glenne and Sturtevants for their title sponsorship—they give so much to this town, and we couldn't be more grateful for their support.”
The event will begin at 8 a.m. with check-ins, followed by a start for kids under 11 at 8:30 a.m. The hike will begin at 9 a.m. with the race beginning at 10 a.m. The awards ceremony will be held at noon. Online registration closes on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 11:59 p.m. There is no race day registration, and uphill lift service will not be available.
