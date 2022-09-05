2017 Baldy Hill Climb on the Warm Springs side of Baldy.

Registration is now open for the 44th annual Baldy Hill Climb, slated for Saturday, Sept. 24. Runners and hikers have ascended Baldy’s north side in support of Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation programs for the last 43 years.

A $100 bonus is on the line in the race division for those who set a new course record. According to the SVSEF, past participant Morgan Arritola is the only woman to have beat the 40-minute mark in the history of the Baldy Hill Climb—she holds the women’s record set in 2010 at 39:51. Miles Havlick holds the men’s record with a time of 35:04, set in 2014.

“The Baldy Hill Climb is one of the longest running athletic traditions in our Valley,” said Rick Kapala, SVSEF’s Director of Sport Development. “It’s simple, and that is what makes it great! Climb up Baldy as fast as you can. It is just you, your shoes, and your sheer determination. And at the end it’s a chance for you to get together with friends and family and celebrate our community and the wonderful place that we live.”

