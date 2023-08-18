Sun Valley Resort’s plans to replace two aging chairlifts on Bald Mountain include installing a modern “chondola”—a hybrid lift with both open-air, six-person chairs and enclosed gondola cabins—in place of the existing Christmas quad chair on the River Run side of the mountain.
The resort’s recent permit application to the U.S. Forest Service also proposes replacing the Seattle Ridge quad chairlift with a new six-person, high-speed chairlift, as well as upgrading and expanding the Sun Valley Ski Patrol building near the top of the Seattle Ridge lift.
Details of the plans were released Wednesday by the Forest Service, which owns the ski area’s land with the Bureau of Land Management and manages the resort’s special-use permit to operate the ski area.
In the Sawtooth National Forest’s “scoping letter” for the project—essentially a summary—the agency cites a need to “improve skier circulation and improve terrain access on the upper portion of Bald Mountain.”
“Due to the popularity of this terrain and proximity to the Seattle Ridge Day Lodge and Lookout Day Lodge, the existing lifts experience the longest lift lines on the mountain and the highest number of guests utilizing their terrain,” the letter states.
The proposal notes that both lifts are more than 35 years old and “nearing the end of their operational lifespans.” The new, higher-capacity lifts would improve safety and reliability, the letter states, and would reduce wait times during busy periods when lines form. The hybrid chairlift and gondola on the Christmas line—from the Roundhouse area to the Lookout summit of Baldy—would also serve to improve service for hikers, bikers and other guests during the summer season, the letter states.
“Chondolas”—which also have other names, depending on the region or manufacturer—are gaining in popularity after first being employed in the late 1980s. Now, they are operated in Australia, several European countries, Canada and a handful of U.S. states, including Arizona, Colorado and Maine.
The “chondola” lift can provide a variety of benefits for mountain resorts. Gondolas—such as the existing Roundhouse Express Gondola on Baldy—offer riders protection from cold and wet weather, provide easy access for riders on foot and work well to haul cyclists and their bikes. Chairs—which don’t require skiers and boarders to remove their gear—can be more convenient for many winter-season riders.
The hybrid configuration also allows resorts to change the ratio of chairs to cabins, providing flexibility depending on the season. For example, some resorts with hybrid lifts opt to employ more chairs in the winter and more gondola cabins in the summer. Typically, the chairs and cabins have separate loading and unloading stations.
The existing Christmas detachable quad has a capacity of approximately 2,400 people per hour. The hybrid six-person, detachable chairlift and gondola would boost that capacity to 3,000 people per hour, the letter states. In addition, the top terminal of the lift would be realigned slightly to provide easier access to the Lookout Day Lodge.
As proposed, the lift would require tree clearing of up to 60 feet on either side of the corridor, resulting in about one-third of an acre of new clearing, the letter states.
The Seattle Ridge detachable quad—which gives skiers and riders access to popular runs such as Gretchen’s Gold, Muffy’s Medals and Christin’s Silver, as well as the Seattle Ridge Day Lodge—has a capacity of 2,400 people per hour. A new six-person chairlift would increase the capacity to 3,000 people per hour, the letter states.
The proposed lift would require tree clearing of up to 50 feet on either side of the corridor, resulting in about 1 acre of new cutting, the letter states.
The Forest Service has stated that the projects could qualify for a category of actions that can be excluded from detailed environmental analysis, such as an environmental assessment or environmental impact statement.
Written comments can also be submitted via mail to: Matt Filbert, District Ranger, Ketchum Ranger District, P.O. Box 2356, Ketchum, ID 83340; in person (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays) to: Matt Filbert, District Ranger, Ketchum Ranger District, 206 Sun Valley Road, Ketchum, ID 83340; or by fax to 208-622-3923.
The name and mailing address of the person submitting comments must be included.
A public meeting about the project is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31, from 4:30-6 p.m. at The Community Library in Ketchum.
The Forest Service expects to issue a decision in early 2024, its website states.
How in the world does Mayday keep running. It is a Yan lift installed in 1978 and Yan is out of business so if there are any serious issues where do the parts come from? (used) I remember a few years ago they did replaced the cable. There was a couple of times last year when you couldn't access Lower Broadway Chair because of avalanches and a mechanical issue. The line and wait to go up Maday was a nightmare. .
What about Lower RR and Lookout Express? They take the brunt of the River Run side. We are becoming secondary citizens :).
Chondola doesn't make sense for Christmas due to its relative shortness.
