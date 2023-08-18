Seattle Ridge at Sun Valley

The Seattle Ridge area of Bald Mountain has several popular ski runs. The Seattle Ridge quad chairlift climbs diagonally between Gretchen’s Gold and Muffy’s Medals ski runs, on the left of the cleared area, to the Seattle Ridge Lodge, upper right.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Sun Valley Resort’s plans to replace two aging chairlifts on Bald Mountain include installing a modern “chondola”—a hybrid lift with both open-air, six-person chairs and enclosed gondola cabins—in place of the existing Christmas quad chair on the River Run side of the mountain.

The resort’s recent permit application to the U.S. Forest Service also proposes replacing the Seattle Ridge quad chairlift with a new six-person, high-speed chairlift, as well as upgrading and expanding the Sun Valley Ski Patrol building near the top of the Seattle Ridge lift.

Details of the plans were released Wednesday by the Forest Service, which owns the ski area’s land with the Bureau of Land Management and manages the resort’s special-use permit to operate the ski area.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

