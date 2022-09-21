Forest Service seeking comments on trails expansion and new trailhead parking by Oct. 21

Plans are in the works for new parking areas at Greenhorn Gulch. Public comments are welcome.

In response to growing demand, the Sawtooth National Forest is seeking feedback on a plan to increase capacity at some of the Wood River Valley’s most popular trails.

The deadline to make public comment on the proposed set of recreation site improvements, primarily trailhead projects, is Oct. 21.

The purpose of these projects is to address increased use of recreational facilities on the Ketchum Ranger District, as well as catch up on deferred maintenance, according to Acting Sawtooth National Forest Recreational Manager Ilia Fiene.

Taylor Canyon

Taylor Canyon is one trail in line for capacity improvements.

