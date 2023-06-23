Adams Gulch.jpg

Adams Gulch hosts a popular trail network north of Ketchum.

 Express file photo

A coalition of partners has completed a project to make the trails network in the popular Adams Gulch area more accessible, especially to people with disabilities.

The Ketchum Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service partnered in 2021 with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, Higher Ground, the Wood River Trails Coalition and Wood River Backcountry Trails to improve access at the trailhead, make trail improvements and build a new trail for the adaptive sports community.

Throughout 2021 and 2022, the partners worked to develop support for the Adams Gulch Adaptive Sports Trail Enhancement Project at the recreation area just north of Ketchum. Representatives are scheduled to gather at the trailhead at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, to celebrate the opening of the project with a public ribbon cutting.

