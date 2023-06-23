A coalition of partners has completed a project to make the trails network in the popular Adams Gulch area more accessible, especially to people with disabilities.
The Ketchum Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service partnered in 2021 with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, Higher Ground, the Wood River Trails Coalition and Wood River Backcountry Trails to improve access at the trailhead, make trail improvements and build a new trail for the adaptive sports community.
Throughout 2021 and 2022, the partners worked to develop support for the Adams Gulch Adaptive Sports Trail Enhancement Project at the recreation area just north of Ketchum. Representatives are scheduled to gather at the trailhead at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, to celebrate the opening of the project with a public ribbon cutting.
“Outdoor recreation is a primary driver of the Wood River Valley’s recreation-based economy, and while there are hundreds of miles of trails in the area, very few are designed to accommodate accessibility needs for people with disabilities,” a news release from the partners stated.
The goal of the Adams Gulch Adaptive Sports Trail Enhancement Project is to improve the trailhead for all visitors and to expand the opportunities for adaptive sports, such as hand cycling. The trailhead area has a new parking configuration and new restroom facilities. Nearby trails have enhanced stream crossings and bridges, and a new three-quarter-mile trail—called Low Hanging Fruit—provides terrain intended for adaptive cyclists.
The new trail allows adaptive cyclists “to enjoy the thrill of a downhill flow trail while also minimizing user conflicts on other sections of the overall Adams Gulch trail network,” the partners stated. The project also addresses long-standing capacity issues at the trailhead “and will allow the space to continue to serve our community for years to come,” they stated.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled to last two hours. Project partners will make dedication remarks and serve light beverages before encouraging people to visit the new trail.
Higher Ground is a Ketchum-based organization that works to help people with disabilities through recreation and education. The Wood River Trails Coalition works to create, maintain and sustain trails in the region. ￼
