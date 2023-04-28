Construction on a pair of new ski lifts up Bald Mountain started a day after skiing stopped on the Warm Springs side of Sun Valley. Now, crews are getting a lift.
This week, work involved a UH-60A+ helicopter flying three-minute laps hauling newly cut trees from the forthcoming extension of the Flying Squirrel run to the Greyhawk parking lot, where the logs were stacked for transport.
Sandpoint-based Timberline Helicopters, which operates the aircraft, says the upgraded Blackhawk can lift up to 8,000 pounds.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In