Cyclists enjoyed the smooth, new surface on the public bike path in the southern part of Elkhorn, in Sun Valley. Crews in recent weeks resurfaced the asphalt path from Elkhorn Road north to Morningstar Road. The project is part of the city’s Road and Path Bond Program, a voter-supported, multi-year initiative to improve several segments of the path system and city roadways. Because some elements of the program came in under budget, the city was able to expand the scope of work.
